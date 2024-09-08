Tyreek Hill arrested on his way to Dolphins Week 1 matchup: Everything to know
By Mark Powell
This is not how Miami Dolphins fans expected their season to start. Miami takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. However, before the game even began, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was in the news for the wrong reasons.
Per agent Drew Rosenhaus, Hill was arrested for a driving violation. Videos circulated around social media of Hill sitting on the curb in handcuffs, which caused a panic among Dolphins fans and fantasy football managers alike.
Will Tyreek Hill play today against the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Per his agent, Hill is expected to play despite the arrest, as he should be released by police in time to make pregame warmups. My friends, the NFL never disappoints. If for any reason Rosenhaus is wrong in his account, the Dolphins should rely heavily on Jaylen Waddle in the passing game, as well as De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in the running game. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is paid the big bucks to deal with the unexpected. Well, here's his chance to prove himself.
Why was Tyreek Hill arrested?
Per Schefter, hill was arrested on a reckless driving charge. In the end, he received a citation, though Hill did get in an argument with a police officer, which led to the Dolphins wide receiver being placed in handcuffs.
Miami Dolphins depth chart if Tyreek Hill can't play
The Dolphins depth chart at wide receiver is pretty loaded, even should Hill not be able to play. It's a position Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have emphasized heavily in the NFL Draft and free agency.
Position
Player
Backup
WR1
Tyreek Hill
Braxton Berrios
WR2
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Washington
WR3
Braxton Berrios
Robbie Chosen
The Dolphins are already down a few wide receivers, with Odell Beckham Jr., River Cracraft, Tahj Washington and more either out or on injured reserve. The loss of Hill would loom large. However, it should not noted again that he is expected to play.
We'll have more on this story momentarily.