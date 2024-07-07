Tyreek Hill isn't making a common mistake when it comes to search for new deal
Tyreek Hill took the NFL by storm when he chased the contract and was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 NFL Season. He had won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and now looks to win one with the Dolphins. Hill made it clear that the next goal isn’t an expensive contract, but another Super Bowl title, this time with Miami.
Hill is in year two of a four-year, $120 million deal, and has the chance for a potential out after this upcoming season. He is set to earn just over $31 million this upcoming season. Hill has the sixth-largest guaranteed contract of all wide receivers in the league, two spots behind his teammate Jaylen Waddle. He has stated he wants to win and help improve the roster from all angles. Hill looks to lead by example when it comes to chasing a Super Bowl.
The Dolphins have to win off-the-field
The future of the Dolphins depends on the availability to pay their players at a reasonable price. This offseason has seen a huge boom in contract values in the quarterback and wide receiver market. Quarterbacks are now likely to receive an annual contract of $50 million+. Top wide receivers are set to break around $35-to-40 million per year. Teams that have given high-value contracts to receivers either feature rookie quarterbacks or will suffer dips in production at other positions.
Miami has two of the best receivers in the league who are being paid at a high price. These two contracts have not deterred the Dolphins from going into free agency to acquire more key talent.
Hill knows that to win, they must be able to find the best value at every position group possible. He has seen this personally with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was responsible for helping KC win their first Super Bowl in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era.
The biggest question on this team isn't the lack of talent at certain position groups, but rather contract evaluations. One question that the Dolphins will have to answer sooner rather than later is the contract of their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have to make sure they aren’t overpaying their star quarterback as they will miss out on talent elsewhere as a result.
Tyreek Hill has to be the leader of the Dolphins
Miami had an opportunity to make a statement as one of the best teams in the league last year. One of their biggest problems was their inability to defeat teams with winning records. Miami was 1-5 against teams with winning records. That one win came on Christmas Eve over the Dallas Cowboys.
It was clear that Miami was overmatched at times in games vs Kansas City and Baltimore. There were, however, plenty of opportunities where they could have been in those games. Most of the time, there were questionable coaching decisions from head coach Mike McDaniel. The defensive mentality was lacking thanks to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Dolphins players and fans weren’t shocked or disappointed when Fangio left.
Going into this season, the Dolphins have an even better chance of making a Super Bowl run. Hill has the right mentality and the experience of playing for a Super Bowl-winning team to know what it takes. McDaniel and most of the young players don’t have that experience in the NFL. They will have to follow the example of Hill on the field.