Tyreek Hill looking forward to new deal after WR market explodes
Tyreek Hill is lightning fast on the football field but not even he can outrun the escalation taking place in the NFL wide receiver market. That's why the talented Dolphins wideout is looking for a new contract in the very near future.
Hill's "excitement" about his new contract should cause real concern for the team's front office. Upon his arrival in Miami, he set the wide receiver market by signing a four-year, $120 million contract. Three of his peers have eclipsed that average annual value in the last three months. The new high-mark for his position group is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson who will earn almost $40 million annually with his new contract.
Dolphins should be cautious with next Tyreek Hill contract
The Dolphins would do well to exercise caution with Hill. He's entering his age-30 season and his very dependent on his foot speed to provide value for his offense. It's easy to see how his value could drop precipitously as he approaches his mid-30s.
Paying him a premium during a decline could hamstring the Dolphins from a financial perspective. Fellow stars like Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa will likely get more expensive in the next few years. Miami cannot allow Hill to follow the same path unless he defies the odds and finds a way to become more valuable as he ages.
In the end, Hill could end up forcing his way out of MIami the same way he left the Chiefs. Kansas City was not willing to pay him like an elite wide receiver because they believed Patrick Mahomes could pilot them to a Super Bowl without an elite pass-catching group. They were right. If Hill pushes to reset the wide receiver market it's very possible the Dolphins will come to the same conclusion.
Miami fans should enjoy the terrorizing speed Hill provides them while they still can. If he wants to maximize his next contract he could be taking his talents away from South Beach. His rumblings about a new contract should have everyone with the Dolphins on high alert.