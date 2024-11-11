Fansided

Dolphins vs. Rams inactives: Week 10 injury report for Monday Night Football

Here's the latest injury report for the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams ahead of their Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup.

By Megan Melle

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams find themselves on opposite ends of three-game streaks: The Rams enter their Monday Night Football matchup on a three-game winning streak, and despite Tua Tagovailoa’s return, the Dolphins have lost their past three games, including two one-score defeats. 

The Rams, marred by offensive injuries earlier in the season, have found success with receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back on the field. Miami, on the other hand, will enter their Week 10 game in Inglewood, California, with one especially noticeable name on the IR: Tyreek Hill, who landed on the team's injury report on Thursday after aggravating a wrist injury.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the star wide receiver’s status is truly up in the air, and the Dolphins have listed him as a game-time decision. If you’re looking for fantasy replacements for Hill, we’ve got those. And here’s what else we know.

Dolphins inactives: Week 10 injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Week 10 Status

Tyreek Hill

WR

Wrist

Questionable

River Cracraft

WR

Shoulder

Questionable

Patrick McMorris

S

Calf

Questionable

Alec Ingold

FB

Calf

Questionable

Austin Jackson

OL

Knee

OUT

Jevon Holland

S

Hand/Knee

Questionable

Certainly, the most notable name on this list is Hill, who missed both Friday and Saturday's practices. Head coach Mike McDaniel has been reserved in his answers to the media about whether or not Hill would play. "I’m optimistic that he’s going to do everything he can, but we’ll see," said McDaniel. "I wouldn’t say I was optimistic or pessimistic about it.”

While Hill has not put up the most impressive numbers this season—averaging just more than 55 yards per game—there has been hope with Tua's return. In the past two weeks, he's put up 72 and 80 receiving yards against the Cardinals and the Bills respectively.

Rams inactives: Week 10 injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Week 10 Status

Kam Curl

S

Knee

Questionable

Kevin Dotson

OL

Ankle/Knee

Questionable

Rob Havenstein

OL

Ankle

OUT

Neville Gallimore

NT

Shoulder

OUT

Christian Rozeboom

ILB

Neck

Questionable

While Kam Curl missed Thursday's practice and limited on Friday and Saturday, head coach Sean McVay has said that he’s expected to be fine for the Monday Night Football matchup. The Rams' offensive line will also get Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and Steve Avila (knee) off injured reserve after being full practice participants in the past two days.

It seems like the Rams offense is finally close to full strength. With Kupp playing in his fifth game, and Nacua looking to play his first full game (he was ejected last week for throwing a punch in their game against the Seahawks), Matt Stafford should be able to create an offense better than their 12th-place DVOA ranking.

