Dolphins vs. Rams inactives: Week 10 injury report for Monday Night Football
By Megan Melle
The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams find themselves on opposite ends of three-game streaks: The Rams enter their Monday Night Football matchup on a three-game winning streak, and despite Tua Tagovailoa’s return, the Dolphins have lost their past three games, including two one-score defeats.
The Rams, marred by offensive injuries earlier in the season, have found success with receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back on the field. Miami, on the other hand, will enter their Week 10 game in Inglewood, California, with one especially noticeable name on the IR: Tyreek Hill, who landed on the team's injury report on Thursday after aggravating a wrist injury.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the star wide receiver’s status is truly up in the air, and the Dolphins have listed him as a game-time decision. If you’re looking for fantasy replacements for Hill, we’ve got those. And here’s what else we know.
Dolphins inactives: Week 10 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Week 10 Status
Tyreek Hill
WR
Wrist
Questionable
River Cracraft
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Patrick McMorris
S
Calf
Questionable
Alec Ingold
FB
Calf
Questionable
Austin Jackson
OL
Knee
OUT
Jevon Holland
S
Hand/Knee
Questionable
Certainly, the most notable name on this list is Hill, who missed both Friday and Saturday's practices. Head coach Mike McDaniel has been reserved in his answers to the media about whether or not Hill would play. "I’m optimistic that he’s going to do everything he can, but we’ll see," said McDaniel. "I wouldn’t say I was optimistic or pessimistic about it.”
While Hill has not put up the most impressive numbers this season—averaging just more than 55 yards per game—there has been hope with Tua's return. In the past two weeks, he's put up 72 and 80 receiving yards against the Cardinals and the Bills respectively.
Rams inactives: Week 10 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Week 10 Status
Kam Curl
S
Knee
Questionable
Kevin Dotson
OL
Ankle/Knee
Questionable
Rob Havenstein
OL
Ankle
OUT
Neville Gallimore
NT
Shoulder
OUT
Christian Rozeboom
ILB
Neck
Questionable
While Kam Curl missed Thursday's practice and limited on Friday and Saturday, head coach Sean McVay has said that he’s expected to be fine for the Monday Night Football matchup. The Rams' offensive line will also get Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and Steve Avila (knee) off injured reserve after being full practice participants in the past two days.
It seems like the Rams offense is finally close to full strength. With Kupp playing in his fifth game, and Nacua looking to play his first full game (he was ejected last week for throwing a punch in their game against the Seahawks), Matt Stafford should be able to create an offense better than their 12th-place DVOA ranking.