Is Tyreek Hill playing on MNF? Injury update and 3 fantasy replacements
By Quinn Everts
Star players being questionable for Monday Night Footballon Monday is always a nerve-wracking experience for fantasy football managers, and that's exactly what anyone who has Tyreek Hill in their lineup is dealing with right now. Just hours before kick off, Hill's status for the Miami Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain.
Hill has not been nearly the explosive fantasy option that managers expected him to be this year, but that's due in large part to the Dolphins being forced to roll out backup quarterbacks for most of the season. He's still capable of popping off in any game... at least, any game he plays in.
Is Tyreek Hill playing on MNF?
Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said Hill is "Dealing with a wrist issue" and that Hill is a "game-time decision" to play on Monday Night Football, which could be a defining game of the Dolphins season.
If Hill can't go, you'll have to dig a little to find replacements for him in your lineup.
3 Tyreek Hill fantasy replacements
With this being the ultimate game of the week, you're not going to have a ton of waiver wire options to replace Hill — but that doesn't mean you're fully out of hope. Depending on how deep your league is, you might be able to slide in a replacement who guarantees you at least a few points. These three guys have varying levels of floors and ceilings, but they'll give you a chance... as long as you weren't expecting 30-plus points for Hill.
1. TE Jonnu Smith
Unless there's someone in your league who loves tight ends, there's a good chance Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is available on waivers right this second. Of course, this only works if you have Hill in your FLEX spot or play in a league with really weird position rules. No matter the case, Smith is probably your most reliable option if you can slide him into Hill's spot.
You shouldn't expect massive numbers from Smith — he's only scored one touchdown on the season, so most of his work is done before the red zone — but you can expect him to at least see a good share of targets. In his past four games, Smith has been targeted at least six times, and he's great at hauling in the ball when it comes his way, recording 21 receptions in 26 targets over that period.
If you want something safe, Smith should be the option especially if you're playing full PPR. He guarantees you some points, and might be in store for even more targets with Hill potentially out of the lineup.
2. WR Tutu Atwell
If you want a more boom-or-bust pick, Atwell might be your best option — but it's a risky play. The Rams wide receiver had some great games earlier in the season but his role in the Rams offense has decreased substantially as the Rams receiving room gets healthier. With Puka Nacua back, Atwell has been relegated on the depth chart and that's tanked his production.
Atwell has just two catches in the past two weeks with Nacua back in the lineup, so opportunity is the biggest problem here. Atwell can still be a productive wide receiver — he had 12 catches in the two games prior — the question is just whether he'll get any looks from Matthew Stafford tonight.
With such speed, Atwell is always a deep-ball threat. Because of that, he doesn't have to be super involved in the offense to have a good game. Two long catches are just as effective as a bunch of short catches (unless you're in a full-point PPR league) and if he gets loose he can still deliver some big plays.
Atwell isn't nearly as safe a play as Smith, but he has a much higher chance for fireworks.
3. WR Malik Washington
Yes, Odell Beckham Jr. saw three targets last week while rookie Malik Washington didn't see any, but Washington played far more snaps than Beckham Jr. did and the Dolphins line him up in a bunch of different positions. He only touched the ball once last week — a nine-yard run — but he gives you a better shot by simply being on the field more. If Smith and Atwell are both scooped up in your leagues, you might as well give Washington a shot.
This is a bit of a desperate play, but his role could realistically increase if Hill doesn't take the field. Good luck.