Donovan Jackson wasted no time proving why Vikings didn’t trade back

Donovan Jackson is looking the part of a first round offensive lineman so far in rookie camp. A video circulated around the Minnesota Vikings fan base of Jackson getting work in during rookie mini camp and it’s clear why the Vikings liked him enough to not trade back and take him with the No. 24 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Vikings have been retooling their offensive line this offseason through both free agency and the NFL Draft. Jackson seems to be earning his role through the start of mini camp. It’s a sign that Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Odofo-Mensah and the rest of the Vikings front office knows what they’re doing.

But this is just the beginning. Having a good mini camp is a start, but there’s a lot more the Vikings need to see from him before they can fully say they made the right decision in taking him in the first round.

What role will Donovan Jackson have for the Minnesota Vikings this season?

Jackson could be the Week 1 starter at left guard. This offseason, the Vikings picked up Ryan Kelly and Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts. Christian Darrisaw should be returning back healthy at his left tackle position and Brian O’Neill should fill in at right tackle.

If Jackson keeps this up, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t start Week 1 at left guard. Justin Skule is listed as a tackle, but could be a swing offensive lineman for the Vikings this year. So he could be the starter if the Vikings don’t feel Jackson is ready by Week 1.

Although, his rookie mini camp proves he’s up for the challenge. NFL.com listed him as a future starter, giving him an 80 overall grade, which is ranked third amongst rookie guards. He could have a bright future in Minnesota.

The Vikings were smart to not trade back and hoped they could get him. There ended up being two offensive tackles taken after him by the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs. If they would have waited until the second round, he probably wouldn’t have slid outside the top 10 picks on Day 2.

According to NFL.com, he’s drawing comparisons to Wyatt Teller, which is a great complement. Teller has been one of the most consistent offensive guards in the NFL. If Jackson’s ceiling is that high, the Vikings got a steal.

The Vikings have turned this offense over to J.J. McCarthy and have equipped him with great offensive weapons. After they secured their offensive line, they’ve given him every opportunity to succeed. When it’s all said and done, Jackson could end up being the key acquisition that helped this offense thrive in 2025.