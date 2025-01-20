Donte DiVincenzo injury update: Timberwolves suffer big loss, will be without guard "indefinitely"
By Quinn Everts
Donte DiVincenzo has been out for the past two games with a toe injury, and now the Minnesota Timberwolves sharpshooter will be out "indefinitely" as an MRI revealed a Grade 3 sprain on his left big toe, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, DiVincenzo's foot is in a boot as he works to recover from this injury.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
This injury came at the worst time
This is the exact opposite of what Wolves fans wanted to hear. DiVincenzo was finally finding his stride after a tough start to the season; his scoring was coming around, and he was averaging over 15 points per game on over 41 percent shooting from 3-point range in January.
On a team with limited offensive weapons, DiVincenzo was turning into a huge piece for this Wolves squad. Now, the team will have to look elsewhere for scoring while DiVincenzo recovers from this injury.
DiVincenzo has been good about staying on the court in recent years; last year, he played 81 games for the Knicks, and the year prior he played 72 for the Bucks.
In DiVincenzo's absence, the Wolves might have to lean on rookie Rob Dillingham even more than expected. He's been getting more minutes recently, and without DiVincenzo, those minutes will likely increase even more; the Wolves just don't have that many backcourt options they can insert into the lineup.
Depending on how long DiVincenzo is sidelined for, the Wolves might need to look toward the trade market for offensive replacements. Minnesota's offense is ranked No. 15 in the league, and without DiVincenzo, even staying at league-average will be tough.