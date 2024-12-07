Doug Pederson just sealed his fate with explanation of Trevor Lawrence IR decision
Doug Pederson mishandling Trevor Lawrence and his injury-riddled season is a fireable offense. And after the latest news of Lawrence going on IR for his shoulder and not for the viscous hit he took last week against the Houston Texans if further proof Pederson’s days are numbered.
It was amazing he made it through the bye week with a job in Jacksonville, but after the latest news, there’s no way he keeps his job. Because this is borderline coaching malpractice how he’s handled Lawrence this year.
Pederson and the Jaguars somehow have looked worse as the season’s gone by and only the New York Giants are in the same boat the Jaguars are. If Lawrence needed to go on IR for his shoulder, why did he play last week to begin with?
Things in Jacksonville are out of control and at this point, it’s becoming less of an attractive job to take. Whoever takes over for Pederson will have similar work to do like Pederson did when he took over for Urban Meyer.
Doug Pederson should be fired immediately as his mishandling of Trevor Lawrence injury
This is an issue not just because Lawrence was playing when he probably should have benched. But it was a decision Pederson made that really had no purpose. The Jaguars’ season is over and he opted to throw Lawrence out on the field, just to get knocked out again.
The Jaguars are playing pointless games at this point, if Lawrence wasn’t healthy enough to play, why was he out on the field? It shows Pederson has reached new depths of desperation as he’s scrambling to save his job.
Shad Khan waiting to fire Pederson is puzzling. I get there are not many games left this season, so a late-season coaching change doesn’t solve anything. But as Pederson continues to mismanage this Jacksonville team, he’s putting them in a worse position for the next coach.
And Khan even considering running it back with Pederson means he doesn’t care about winning as much as he claimed at the beginning of the season.
This isn’t a hard decision. Pederson needs to be fired before more damage is already done to a season that’s in the gutter. The good thing is if Pederson sticks around the rest of the year, it would ensure Travis Hunter ends up in Florida.