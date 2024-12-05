The downfall of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been swift, and it might not be done
Coming off the highs of their epic run to the Western Conference Finals last season, there were high expectations for the Minnesota Timberwolves and what they could do in 2024-25. Many pegged them to be contenders alongside squads like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets at the top of the West.
With 57 wins last season, the Timberwolves appeared poised for another strong showing. However, with a record of 10-10, the Timberwolves are clearly farther away from their goal of competing for a championship than some may have hoped.
The Timberwolves are still putting the pieces together
Many of their struggles can be traced back to their current roster construction. The T-Wolves made a massive gamble ahead of the season, trading long-time superstar Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Last season, they saw tons of success with Towns playing next to Rudy Gobert, forming one of the best frontcourts in the league. However, the decision to trade Towns signaled a shift in the team's direction, assuring that Anthony Edwards would be the centerpiece they built around for the long haul.
Already, in December, it's clear that the trade has backfired in their face as they struggled to find chemistry with their newly acquired pieces.
While he had some strong showings, Randle has yet to be able to fill the gaps left by Towns, particularly as a 3-point shooter and help defender. Meanwhile, DiVincenzo has struggled mightily, failing to impact either of the floors on either side.
Though things may seem bleak for the T-Wolves, they still have reasons to believe they can turn it around. The Timberwolves are still a talented bunch led by Anthony Edwards, who has continued to show he is one of the best players in the league. Rudy Gobert is still one of the best defenders in the league, and they are still on a roster with great role players, which made them so formidable last season.
With time, it seems the Timberwolves could get back on track. However, they will need to find better synergy between their new pieces if they hope to meet the lofty expectations set for them at the start of the season.