Drew Allar’s explanation for costly INT shows why he needs return to Penn State
Drew Allar made the costly mistake of throwing into coverage across the middle of the field in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night. It cost Penn State a shot at playing in the national championship game.
And it highlighted a flaw in his game that means he needs more development in college before declaring for the NFL Draft. Because his explanation after the game made it clear he’s not quite ready for the pros.
"I was going through my progression. Just trying to (throw) it at his feet. Should have thrown it away. Didn't execute what I was trying to do. ... I'll do everything in my power to grow from it,” Allar said after the game, per Ross Dellenger’s X account.
Not to beat a dead horse, but yes, those mistakes are what separates players from being NFL ready to needing more development; what separates winning and losing.
Drew Allar shouldn’t declare for the NFL Draft after Orange Bowl blunder
Carson Beck realized he wasn’t as good of a draft prospect as he thought. That’s why he decided to hit the transfer portal rather than head of the draft – he probably is going to make more in college than his rookie season anyway.
I’m not saying Allar should hit the transfer portal, but if Beck’s move and his performance in the Orange Bowl is any indication, he should probably return to Penn State next season. He still has a lot to learn.
The amount of NFL teams desperate for a future quarterback this offseason, one of them is bound to take a chance on Allar. And last night proved that would be a mistake.
Along with making better decisions under pressure, Allar didn’t complete a single pass to a wide receiver in Thursday’s game. His top target was tight end Tyler Warren. He’s been his go to all season.
Other than Warren it was the running backs and tight ends that carried the passing game. Allar only had 135 passing yards and an interception. He has to find a way to get everyone else involved.
Allar could declare for the draft and end up being a late-round pick or undrafted rookie. ESPN’s Mel Kiper no longer has Allas listed as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the draft. So it would make sense for him to come back to Penn State.
Even if he hadn’t dropped in the draft rankings, Thursday night was an indication Allar’s not NFL ready. The quarterback position is too fragile in the pros. Look at what’s happened to Anthony Richardson or even Bryce Young.
Allar needs more experience to learn, grow and develop. Why take that risk in the NFL when a team can give up on you before you get a chance to reach your potential. Going back to Penn State is the best decision for Allar if he ultimately wants to be a top quarterback in next year’s class.