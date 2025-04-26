Duke basketball: Where Jon Scheyer's lineup stands after spring transfer window

The Duke Blue Devils' roster will look completely different next season.

That has always been the strategy for Jon Scheyer, of course. Duke is a hotbed for top high school recruits, which means several players are liable to leave for the NBA Draft after each season.

Duke is expected to lose four of last season's starters to the 2025 draft, with Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Sion James already declared (James was out of eligibility as a fifth-year senior). Khaman Maluach has not yet rendered an official decision, but as a probable top-10 pick, it feels like a foregone conclusion.

The Blue Devils did, however, receive a bit of good news this week when Isaiah Evans passed on the draft in favor of a sophomore campaign in Durham. Evans' role was limited as a freshman, but he would've seen interest as high as the 20s in this year's NBA Draft had he declared.

With Evans back in the mix, Duke's starting five looks awfully potent. He's due for a breakthrough with more minutes and a more robust shot diet. Meanwhile, the departures of Flagg, Knueppel and Maluach will be overshadowed by the top incoming freshman class in college basketball.

Here's how the Duke depth chart shapes up in late April.

Updated Duke starting lineup and depth chart after spring transfer window

PG SG SF PF C Caleb Foster (Jr.) Isaiah Evans (So.) Nikolas Khamenia (Fr.) Cameron Boozer (Fr.) Maliq Brown (Sr.) Cayden Boozer (Fr.) Cameron Sheffield (Sr.) Darren Harris (So.) Patrick Ngongba II (So.)

Cooper Flagg was historically dominant in his lone season at Duke, becoming the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award. There's a world in which Cameron Boozer follows it up and becomes the fifth. He brings incredible versatility and polish at 17 years old, standing 6-foot-9 with eerie parallels to Flagg in terms of physique, IQ, playmaking skill and three-level scoring.

Boozer will touch all areas of the game for Duke and quickly emerge as one of the very best players in college basketball.

He will be joined in the starting lineup by sophomore Isaiah Evans and fellow top recruit Nikolas Khamenia on the wing. Evans is one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. Khamenia, 247 Sports' No. 15 recruit, brings an impressive blend of size and skill on the wing. He processes the floor quickly and displays burgeoning creativity as a passer. He could follow in Kon Knueppel's footsteps as an underrated lottery prospect in the shadow of Duke's marquee star.

The point guard position will be a hot topic in the fandom following the departures of Tyrese Proctor and Sion James. The Blue Devils are short on proven table-setters, but junior Caleb Foster figures to get the first crack at starting — just like he did this past season. A former top recruit, Foster has struggled to find his footing in Durham. This could be the season in which he finally strikes gold.

If Foster disappoints, however, Cayden Boozer will put together a strong PG1 case in his own right. With excellent positional size and IQ, Boozer has a one-and-done path to the next level. He needs to prove his mettle as a scorer and assuage concerns about a limited first step, but his craft and vision are mighty impressive at 17 years old. (He is Cameron's twin brother.)

Center is another open-ended question right now. Maliq Brown ought to get the initial nod as a senior, but he's only 6-foot-8 and is limited as a rim protector. Patrick Ngongba is a more traditional big-bodied paint presence. His reps were limited due to injury last season, but he's a prolific shot-blocker and efficient finisher around the basket, which could appeal to Scheyer as he looks to strike the right lineup balance.

Duke still has the chance to add more talent through the transfer portal as well, but as is, the roster looks locked and loaded for another deep NCAA Tournament run.