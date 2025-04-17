Duke's top 2025 recruit could immediately have a Cooper Flagg-like effect

Cooper Flagg arrived at Duke to significant fanfare. He was the projected No. 1 pick from the jump, hailed as a generational prospect with a chance to lead the Blue Devils to new heights.

He outperformed those expectations — comfortably.

It's hard to overstate how impressive Flagg was as a freshman. Very few first-year players have reached the heights he did. Beginning the campaign as a 17-year-old, Flagg went on to win the Wooden Award, joining an exclusive club alongside names like Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson. Originally part of the 2025 recruiting class before his reclassification, Flagg was among the youngest players in college basketball. It did not hold him back in the slightest.

There has been plenty of talk about Flagg returning to Duke as a sophomore, but we can nip that speculation in the bud. He's about to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NBA Draft, earning an eight-figure salary and who knows how much in endorsement deals. The odds of him turning that down for another run with the Blue Devils are next to none.

Duke fans can rest easy, however, as Flagg's replacement is on the way. He might be even better.

Not to overhype things, as Flagg was (again) historic in his production, but Cameron Boozer is that dude. A legacy recruit and the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cam figures to assume many of Flagg's responsibilities on both ends. The talented 6-foot-9 forward has been lighting up high school competition of late.

Cam Boozer, Duke's Cooper Flagg replacement, could provide more of the same for Jon Scheyer

Team USA beat Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit this week behind a strong collective effort from the next generation of American stars. It was Boozer who led the way, dropping 22 points, six assists, three steals, and a Hoop Summit-record 16 rebounds.

Cameron Boozer left his fingerprints all over the Nike Hoop Summit. The 6-foot-10 Duke signee finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in the overtime win. Walking double-double. pic.twitter.com/ZJqr789ZlV — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) April 13, 2025

Boozer's scouting report aligns with Flagg's to a spooky degree. He occupies a similar frame and brings a lot of what Flagg does on the court. At 17, his advanced feel and playmaking chops provide a strong baseline for future growth. He inhales rebounds, defends all over the floor, and can touch every aspect of the game offensively. The holes are few and far between.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is absolutely stacked. Boozer, frankly, does not get the publicity that BYU commit A.J. Dybantsa does, but he's definitely a more well-rounded, advanced player — if not quite as crackling with electricity athletically. Kansas commit Darryn Peterson, a 6-foot-6 guard with dynamic handles and a silky pull-up game, tends to rank No. 1 on boards. Once Boozer gets a chance to showcase his talents for a deep Duke team, however, perception could change quickly. He is about to steal the college hoops spotlight.

Boozer won't be the only high-profile recruit taking his talents to Durham in Flagg's stead. Cayden Boozer, his twin brother, is a four-star incoming freshman with an NBA future. Fellow four-star recruits at ESPN, Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia, are also en route to Cameron Indoor Stadium next season.

Duke could lose its entire starting five to the NBA. Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, and Sion James are locks. Tyrese Proctor could return for a fourth and final season, but he feels like a second round lock and it's unclear if he can really improve his stock with another go-around. Jon Scheyer, however, is as good as any coach when it comes to replacing talent voids with high-profile freshmen and smart transfer bets. The Blue Devils will be right back in the championship conversation in 2026.