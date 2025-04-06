Duke’s Final Four choke job for the ages even left Cameron Crazies silent in Durham

Cue the White Lotus meme!

It's beautiful. Thank you, Mike White.

Has anyone tweeted this Duke meme from The White Lotus? Would be very funny and unique imo pic.twitter.com/ytXLUP3hZB — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 6, 2025

There were thousands of Jason Isaacs in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. The Duke Blue Devils took a commanding second-half lead over the Houston Cougars in the Final Four, only to blow it in spectacular fashion down the stretch.

Duke scored one (one!) field goal in the final 10 minutes. The Blue Devils didn't log a single defensive rebound in the final three minutes of the game. Khaman Maluach, their 7-foot-2, 250-pound starting center, logged zero rebounds in 21 minutes.

Even so, Duke went up 67-61 with 1:14 left on the clock thanks to a Kon Knueppel free throw. Then all hell broke lose, and no team can harness chaos better than Houston. Jon Scheyer's squad came apart at the seams in truly absurd fashion. This meltdown will be discussed in college basketball circles for decades to come.

How quickly things can change 🤯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5NcPPIqrSI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2025

Duke's collapse left most of us at home in stunned silence. I picked Houston to win it all, and even I couldn't believe my eyes. The Blue Devils have been the most impressive team throughout March Madness and much of the regular season. Cooper Flagg became the fourth freshman ever to win the Wooden Award. He's a generational talent. To watch all Duke's progress and success vanish in a literal minute of game time was difficult to process.

It seems like Blue Devils fans are in the same boat.

Cameron Crazies look on in dismay as Duke's season ends with Final Four choke job against Houston

Here is an incredibly funny (or heartbreaking) pan through the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd during Saturday's collapse.

Stunned silence at Cameron Indoor Stadium — Duke falls to Houston #MarchMadness @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/f85BZvR4m0 — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) April 6, 2025

I'm not sure how else Duke fans could react, honestly. This was a stunning letdown — one of the most egregious choke jobs in NCAA history. All momentum was on Duke's side. When Kon Knueppel hit that free throw at 1:14, the Blue Devils' win probability sat at 92.5 percent on ESPN. The odds were ever in their favor, and Duke basically threw the game away with aimless inbounds passes and lazy effort on the boards.

If you're attending Duke University, you're probably in a good spot in life. That's a great school and the job market is your oyster to crack. But, when it comes to basketball, Duke fans aren't unfamiliar with heartbreak. It has been a decade since the Blue Devils' last championship berth. That is totally normal for most programs, but in Durham, expectations are high every season. We are still waiting for Jon Scheyer's one shining moment.

Duke will be right back in the mix next season with the top recruiting class in the nation, again. Cam Boozer is another potential No. 1 pick, while his twin Cayden Boozer, as well as five-star Sheltdon Henderson, are firmly on NBA radars. The Blue Devils are never lacking for talent, and Scheyer is a great coach. Something has to change, though, as Duke won't get many opportunities this golden.