Durant to Wolves? What a blockbuster deal might cost Minnesota

The Timberwolves stole headlines before the 2024-25 NBA season when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. After flaming out in five games to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, Minnesota could make another blockbuster trade this offseason by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoneix Suns.

That's according to ESPN senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst. The Timberwolves were seriously considering trading for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. With the NBA offseason approaching, Minnesota could consider trading for Kevin Durant once again.

"It became clear to me in talking to the parties involved just how serious the Wolves were about trying to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline," Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective Podcast.

What a Kevin Durant trade might cost the Timberwolves

With the Suns likely looking to rebuild and move on from their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Timberwolves will have to give up key depth pieces that Phoenix will be willing to work with. They'll also need to dish future draft picks.

So who are some players the Timberwolves could trade away that the Suns would be open to accepting? Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert come to mind. Minnesota also has a variety of young players that can benefit the Suns' rebuild efforts, including Terrance Shannon, Rob Dillingham and Jaylen Clark.

How a Durant trade would benefit the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are looking to take that next step after falling in the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive season. The addition of Durant would not only help the Timberwolves get back to the Western Conference Finals for a third straight season, but a franchise-first NBA Finals appearance and title could also become a reality with the contributions of Durant.

Durant averaged 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.2 APG in 62 games during the regular season. But he suffered a left ankle sprain to end the season, and the Suns ended up missing the playoffs. They finished 11th place in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

Depending on the trade package between the Timberwolves and the Suns, a potential big three that consists of Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert, and potentially a return of Julius Randle this offseason, would be one of the most talented lineups in the league.