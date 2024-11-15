Dwight Howard lets the OKC Thunder know he's ready to return to the NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as one of the Western Conference’s top teams, boasting an impressive 10-2 record. This success is even more remarkable given that presumed backup center Isaiah Hartenstein has yet to play a regular-season game due to a preseason injury, and starting center Chet Holmgren is expected to miss the next two to three months with a hip fracture. With no true center available, the Thunder have a glaring void in their frontcourt rotation.
Enter Dwight Howard, who recently hinted at a potential NBA return while addressing the Thunder’s needs at the five position.
“OKC, your boy is ready. What's happening? Y'all need a big. Y'all need somebody that's going to bring some energy,” Howard said. “Y'all already got a superstar; you just need somebody who knows how to play defense. That's certified."
Dwight Howard dominated overseas after leaving NBA
The 18-year NBA veteran last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-2022 season, where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game off the bench. While Lakers fans didn’t expect him to replicate his prime form, Howard played a crucial role in the team’s 2020 championship run. After leaving the NBA, he took his talents overseas, dominating for the Taipei Mustangs in Taiwan with averages of 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game.
If the Thunder were to consider Howard, he’d become the oldest player on a roster with an average age of just 24.1. His prior experience with guard Alex Caruso, with whom he won a title in L.A., could provide additional chemistry. With Howard’s veteran presence, defensive prowess, and willingness to embrace a specific role, he could — in theory — offer valuable contributions to a Thunder squad aiming to sustain its early-season momentum. But how much does Dwight Howard have left in the tank in 2024?