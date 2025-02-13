Dylan Cease-Mets trade is more likely than ever before thanks to former rival's surprise decision
The San Diego Padres signed Nick Pivetta on Wednesday, a move that makes a Dylan Cease trade feel all the more likely. That's potentially great news for the New York Mets.
David Stearns has made big money moves to improve the roster in Queens but he's still a starter short of comfort. The Mets have been linked to most major pitching options in free agency and the trade market as a result. Dylan Cease is one of those names.
The Padres obviously would love to keep Cease, but he's heading for a massive contract when he hits free agency. There are doubts San Diego has the stomach to pay up. Getting something for the ace while they can would make a lot of sense.
Signing Pivetta gives the Padres some flexibility. Losing Cease now wouldn't leave the hole it would have before Pivetta put pen to paper. It's not totally clear Padres will listen, but we can expect several teams to inquire about Cease's availability and price.
Pivetta started his career with the Phillies, so getting an assist from him would be a funny turn of events for the Mets.
The Mets would be an interesting destination for Cease. For many teams, the price of a trade might not be worth it since he'd be a rental. However, Steve Cohen has deep pockets. New York is one of the franchises who could afford to keep Cease.
The biggest hurdle here is figuring out the Padres' intentions. Signing Pivetta could be SD going all-in on this season with no intention of shipping Cease out.
Their asking price could also remain so high that no one, not even the Mets, are desperate enough to meet it. Rumor has it San Diego would want New York's top three prospects in the deal. That's simply not going to happen. No matter what, the Mets will need to negotiate the Padres down to make this happen.