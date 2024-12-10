Shut it down: Dylan Raiola doesn't want to hear your transfer rumors
This may be a loaded transfer portal class, but there’s one player you can take off your watch list. Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola shut down any transfer portal rumors Monday night, taking to his Instagram account to let it be known.
He posted to his Instagram story with a picture of himself with the words “All in! GBR”. Raiola has no intentions of hitting the portal, meaning Raiola, Matt Rhule and newly hired offensive coordinator Dana Holgersen will get another year to build at Nebraska.
Rhule has been busy not just improving Nebraska within the Big Ten conference, but improving the roster around Raiola. Whether it was to convince Raiola to stay or simply give him better players to improve the offense, it’s working.
Raiola intends to build at Nebraska, ending all the transfer portal rumors
What makes Raiola’s decision to stick with Nebraska intriguing is that the Cornhuskers don’t have to truly rebuild. Now they’re just putting the pieces together to get to the top of the Big Ten.
They showed moments of success this year, going toe-to-toe with Ohio State, getting ranked at one point and even getting bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. Their success this season is truly the beginning.
Raiola not transferring as well, sparks an uncommon occurrence in college football. Raiola had the lion's share of schools to choose from if he decided to transfer. While he didn’t have a spectacular season, it was an optimistic one.
He threw for 2,595 yards with 12 touchdowns. He did have 10 interceptions. In an era where money, NIL and brands dominate where players land and why they enter the portal to begin with, Raiola staying put at Nebraska is a sign he’s not necessarily motivated by that.
Or he’s simply patient and because he has three years of eligibility, isn’t rushing to leave after one frustrating season. Either way, this is a win for Nebraska.
According to Rivals, Nebraska has the No. 18 recruiting class for 2025, highlighted by Cortez Mills, who flipped from Oklahoma. The future is bright in Lincoln and with Raiola part of the picture, it makes it that much more exciting.