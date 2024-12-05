Matt Rhule gives Dylan Raiola another reason to stay at Nebraska
It was speculated that Matt Rhule would have to work overtime to keep Dylan Raiola in Lincoln for next season. And he’s done everything he’s supposed to as he tries to build on an improved season.
Along with bringing Dana Holgersen on full time as the offensive coordinator, Rhule flipping Cortez Mills, a four-star wide receiver who was previously committed to Oklahoma, is a step in the right direction. This gives Raiola one more weapon to potentially go to next year.
Rhule understands the urgency to continue building on the accomplishments of this season, if nothing more to keep his quarterback from transferring. Raiola hasn’t officially declared for the portal and now he may not.
Matt Rhule is pulling out all the stops to keep Dylan Raiola from entertaining the transfer portal
Raiola committed to two other schools before signing with Nebraska. He has no problem with moving around so if he did grow frustrated at Nebraska and didn’t get the help he felt he deserved, it would have been a shock to see him leave.
Now it seems less likely he darts for the transfer portal. With Holgersen running the offense, the Cornhuskers are due for an influx in offensive production. During Holgersen’s time as the head coach at West Virginia and Houston, he was known for his development of quarterbacks.
He worked with Geno Smith, Case Keenum and Wil Grier, to name a few. Raiola could be his next project and it just might work out. While none of the quarterbacks Holgersen worked with became elite NFL quarterbacks, Smith took over for Russell Wilson in Seattle and he’s helped them stay afloat.
Keenum hopped around teams, including leading the Minnesota Vikings on a playoff run as well. Rhule anchoring down Holgersen is just the first step. Going after more skill players on the recruiting trail is the next one.
If Rhule can bring in enough talent to give Raiola some weapons and Holgersen a foundation to work with, the Cornhuskers might just be all right. Wednesday is proof Rhule knows what he's doing.