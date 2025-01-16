Eagles 2025 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents and more
The Philadelphia Eagles are on to the NFC Divisional Round after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, in their Wild Card showdown. It was not the most impressive of wins, but the Eagles' top-ranked defense absolutely suffocated Jordan Love. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley did plenty to buoy the offense and keep Green Bay at, well, bay. No pun intended.
With 14 regular season wins under their belt and a recent Super Bowl appearance on their resume, this Eagles team feels like a genuine threat to come out of the NFC. It won't be easy — Nakobe Dean's season-ending injury from last Sunday looms large — but in terms of all-around talent, there is not a single team on Philadelphia's level. Howie Roseman deserves Executive of the Year, every year.
The football gods smiled upon Philadelphia this past weekend. The path is as favorable as one could hope for in a tough conference. Tampa Bay, a longstanding Eagles bugaboo, was sent packing in the first round. Detroit stands mighty as the No. 1 seed, but the Lions' defense is littered with injury-related holes. The door is open for an Eagles team with experience on this stage.
Here's how the Eagles' next few weeks shape up.
Who will the Eagles play next?
Philadelphia will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Rams stunned folks on Monday Night Football, picking apart the 14-win Minnesota Vikings en route to a 27-9 victory. Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford thoroughly outplayed the upstart Sam Darnold. Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings have been unstoppable on offense all season, but an ill-timed slump was their undoing. Apparently, this Rams defense, when locked in, still has some of that old magic.
Los Angeles finished the regular season 10-7, tied with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West (but holding the tiebreaker). Sean McVay just can't keep out of the NFL postseason. The Rams did not begin the campaign with high expectations — and there was a lot of Stafford retirement chatter throughout — but there's a reason McVay has such an extensive coaching tree around the league. He is a true innovator, and his scheme is proven in the playoffs. The Rams are a battle-tested bunch.
Oftentimes, the NFL Playoffs are more about momentum than anything else. The Rams certainly appear to be finding their groove at the right time, which means the Eagles can't take them lightly. That said, on paper, Philly should be the comfortable favorite. Especially in a cold-weather environment, with snow expected on game day.
Eagles playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Sun., Jan. 19, 3:00 PM E.T.
Divisional Round
Los Angeles Rams
NBC
Sun. Jan. 26, TBD
NFC Championship
Winner of Lions-Commanders
TBD
Sun., Feb. 9, TBD
Super Bowl
TBD
TBD
This is as clear a path to the Super Bowl as Philadelphia fans could've reasonably expected, especially after how last season ended. It won't be easy, and the Eagles certainly aren't favorites to win the NFC, but this team is more than capable of going the distance. Whatever concerns there are about Jalen Hurts' arm, he has come up large in the postseason before. It helps that Saquon Barkley continues to look like a bonafide MVP candidate.
Barkley famously popped off for 302 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against the Rams in the regular season. If he can put up a performance half that strong on Sunday, the Eagles will be sitting pretty.