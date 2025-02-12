Eagles may have actually ended the Chiefs dynasty according to oddsmakers
Ding, dong, the Chiefs are dead.
The Philadelphia Eagles thumped the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, in what will go down as one of the most thorough and impressive championship wins in NFL history. Slowly but surely, folks are coming around on just how special this Eagles team was.
Philly lost once — once — after Week 4 of the NFL season. Their only loss came to the Commanders, on a walk-off TD pass from Jayden Daniels at the buzzer. Jalen Hurts happened to go down with an injury in the first quarter of that game. The Eagles subsequently beat the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.
There has not been a team on Philly's level in quite some time. The Chiefs felt like this immovable force, a shoo-in to win three straight and make NFL history, but the Eagles outclassed them in every respect. Now, Las Vegas is starting to reflect this new normal, when Kansas City feels like a very good team with flaws, rather than an unbeatable juggernaut with the hand of God on their side.
According to DraftKings, the Eagles are +600 to repeat as champions next season — the best odds in the NFL. The Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are tied for the second-best odds at +700.
Eagles surpass increasingly mortal Chiefs in Super Bowl LX odds
The winds of change are blowing in the NFL. The Chiefs are only going to get more vulnerable moving forward. There is significant buzz around the potential retirement of Travis Kelce. Remove him from Patrick Mahomes' arsenal, and this Chiefs team lacks established weapons on offense. That Steve Spagnuolo defense isn't going anywhere, but Philadelphia proved even the best schemes can crack under pressure.
Kansas City's narrative all season boiled down to "they're barely winning these games and the flaws are abundantly clear, but...". Two straight championships basically gave the Chiefs an immpenetrable shield against criticism and unlimited benefit of the doubt. No matter what Kansas City did, the common refrain was "you can't bet against them when it counts, though!" Squeaking out a win over Buffalo and Josh Allen (again) in the AFC title game appeared to cement that particular talking point. The Chiefs would always find a way.
In New Orleans, however, the Chiefs met their match — a vastly superior roster with great coordinators, a top-tier head coach (sorry, not sorry), and the right kind of personnel to exploit Kansas City's weaknesses. That Chiefs O-line was hapless against the Eagles' pass rush, which led to Mahomes taking a career-high six sacks and turning it over thrice. Philadelphia has the savviest GM in football. Howie Roseman wins every move on the margins. Absent a sudden and inexplicable cold spell, like what we saw for seven baffling weeks in 2023, this Eagles team isn't going anywhere.
Nor will the Chiefs, but we no longer need to talk about Kansas City in hushed tones, like Voldemort can apparate into the room and strike you down for the slightest of doubts. This Chiefs team, which spent all season squeaking out one-score wins over mediocre opponents, was, in fact, a deeply flawed unit. A good team, to be clear, but far from unbeatable. Now that the specter of back-to-back Super Bowl wins has been vanished, we can accept the Chiefs for who they are. The myth has been busted.
Buffalo getting even Super Bowl odds with Kansas City feels like a real changing of the guard. The Chiefs are going to be favorites in that matchup until Josh Allen can finally get over the hump, but also, we don't need to talk like that. If the Bills can build a superior roster and give Allen the help he deserves, the Chiefs are fallible. It can be done, and it doesn't have to be Tom Brady swinging the sword.
Credit to this Eagles team for finally allowing us to discuss the Chiefs without ifs, ands, or buts. They are a normal football team. And that's it.
