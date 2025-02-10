Sure looks like those Patrick Mahomes GOAT conversations were a little premature
It almost felt like a given.
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on the precipice of history. After back-to-back championships, the Chiefs were one last victory away from history. There has never been a three-peat in NFL history. If anybody was going to break that spell, of course it was going to be Patrick Mahomes and this Chiefs team.
Talks of such history are momentarily on hold, however, as the Eagles cruised to victory in New Orleans. It was one of the most dominant postseason victories of all time. Philadelphia shut out Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense in the first half, forcing two costly interceptions — including a magical Cooper DeJean pick-six — while forcing constant pressure against Kansas City's beat-up offensive line.
Mahomes was sacked a career-high six times and pressured countless others. He put up some garbage time numbers en route to a 40-22 loss, finishing with 257 passing yards and three touchdowns. That was not nearly enough to keep the Chiefs in this game, though. It's a tough blow to the Mahomes legacy campaign, as the Chiefs' QB suffers his second loss in five appearances on football's biggest stage.
We cannot deny the greatness of Mahomes, who has already wrapped up his Hall of Fame case and put the Chiefs' franchise is rarefied air. When it comes to the GOAT conversation, however, Mahomes is a long way from seven-time champ and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady.
Mahomes already has a resume that stacks up with almost anyone in NFL history. A six-time Pro Bowl quarterback at 29 years old, Mahomes is a two-time MVP and three-time champ (with three Super Bowl MVPs, for good measure). You could credibly call him the second-greatest quarterback ever to walk this earth and nobody would bat an eye.
Bring Tom Brady into the equation, however, and it gets complicated. With 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven dubs under his belt, Brady is one of one. He was the beneficiary of the all-time greatest coach, sure, but he also won in Tampa Bay at 43. The "Belichick carried Brady" argument died a long time ago. Mahomes also happens to enjoy the assitance of a great play-caller in Andy Reid. Football is a team sport. All great players have help.
Brady's longevity is part of what makes him (as of now) peerless). Mahomes would need to stack another 15 NFL seasons in order to catch Brady in that department. If he can add four more rings, in any amount of time, this will be a debate. It's totally within the realm of possibility, too. Mahomes is a special athlete with a singular knack for performing under the bright lights. Greatness is measured over decades, though. We can appreciate Mahomes without jumping the shark.
Mahomes was hapless against an elite Eagles defense on Sunday. He was under constant duress, which led to bad habits creeping in at an inopportune moment. He still made a few eye-popping plays after being forced out of the pocket, but Mahomes also delivered a handful of laughably bad throws into traffic with hands in his face and breath on his neck. Two of them led to interceptions. One was a pick-six, the other happened inside the Chiefs' own 20-yard line. Those were the back-breaking mistakes that Brady typically avoided.
The Chiefs will get back to the Super Bowl. You can book it. Until Mahomes gets a few more rings under his belt, though, we can axe the GOAT talk.