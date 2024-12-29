Eagles blowing out Cowboys is best-case scenario for Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett injuries
By Lior Lampert
What's left of the Dallas Cowboys appeared ready to compete against the mighty Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 — for at least one quarter. But the 2024 NFC East champions quickly flex their muscles en route to clinching the divisional crown.
Despite being without franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts and losing backup Kenny Pickett mid-game due to a lingering rib injury, Philadelphia got the job done. Thanks to a dominant team performance, they locked up a division title, convincingly crushing the Cowboys 41-7. But most importantly, the win gives the Eagles breathing room and much-needed time for their top two signal-callers to get healthy.
The No. 1 seed in the conference is likely no longer in play for Philly. Assuming the Minnesota Vikings complete their Week 17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Eagles are locked into the second spot in the NFC. In other words, their regular-season finale against the pitiful New York Giants is effectively a meaningless, glorified exhibition.
Given the circumstances, the Eagles can rest Hurts and Pickett to ensure (at least) one is good to go come playoff time. They can install third-stringer Tanner McKee under center versus a Giants squad that can't even tank properly. With nothing to gain and plenty to lose by prematurely putting their other two passers in harm's way, Philadelphia can err cautiously.
Hurts didn't suit up in Philadelphia's shellacking of the Cowboys due to a concussion. He didn't practice leading up to the contest, indicating he wasn't close to clearing the NFL's five-step return-to-play protocol. Meanwhile, Pickett exited early in the second half after taking a vicious hit from Dallas star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Pickett was notably dealing with a rib issue heading into the clash with Dallas and ostensibly re-aggravated it. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, adding a one-yard score via the ground before getting hurt. Moreover, McKee stepped in seamlessly, looking capable of temporarily keeping the ship afloat in a low-stakes home matchup with the Giants.
McKee only threw four passes, but he made the most of them, yielding 54 yards and two touchdowns. The 2023 sixth-round pick may suddenly be in line for an extended look when the Eagles host the Giants to wrap up the regular season.