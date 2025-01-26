Eagles vs Commanders inactives: Latest NFC Championship injury report and prediction
Somewhere on a yacht, Dan Snyder is fuming. That alone should provide fans with plenty of reasons to watch Sunday's Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship game. That, plus the obvious trip to the Super Bowl which awaits the winner, is enough to fuel a day filled with some of the best football of the season – or so we hope.
The good news for both teams is that they enter Sunday's NFC Championship relatively healthy, minus some obvious omissions on both sides that were well-known prior to this week. Thankfully for the Eagles, they should feature both quarterback Jalen Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert despite the former's knee injury which was suffered in Philly's Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams.
"Just really trying to embrace the opportunity and take advantage of the opportunity," Hurts said on Friday. "Everybody's worked really hard this week and worked really hard all year to be where we are, so we just want to take advantage of it."
Washington Commanders inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Injury status
Sam Cosmi
RG
Knee
OUT
Jeff Driskell
QB
Illness
Questionable
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
DE
Shoulder
Questionable
Daron Payne
DT
Knee/Finger
Questionable
The Eagles should have a substantial edge with their rushing attack due to an injury to DaRon Payne of the Washington Commanders. Washington starting right guard Sam Cosmi will also be out, which will limit the Commanders offensive attack against arguably the best defensive line in the NFL. Good luck!
As mentioned, Payne and Cosmi are the two big ones. While Cosmi is out – which opens the floodgates for the Eagles pass rush – if Payne can play even in a limited capacity it would help Washington out tremendously on defense. This is a team that struggles against the run as-is.
Philadelphia Eagles inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Injury status
Britain Covey
WR
Neck
OUT
Byron Young
DT
Hamstring
OUT
Cam Jurgens
C
Back
Questionable
The biggest injury facing the Eagles is likely Jurgens, who is the only player listed as questionable on the injury report. The team has known it will be without Covey and Young all week. Cooper DeJean will handle punts in Covey's absence, which has been the case the last several weeks. If Jurgens is forced out, Landon Dickerson will likely take snaps at center in his steed.
Eagles vs Commanders prediction: Who has the edge after final injury report release?
As impressive as the Washington Commanders have been during their postseason run, the injuries are starting to mount at the worst possible time. The Eagles already held a sound edge up front heading into this matchup, and they hold homefield advantage. The loss of both Cosmi and Payne give Philadelphia even more of an advantage, and assuming they can impose their will up front, Saquon Barkley should be a force for the Eagles offense.