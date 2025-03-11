Eagles' defensive purge continues with another loss that may be for the best

As the NFL legal tampering period started on Monday, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have suffered some significant losses from their Super Bowl 59-winning team. Edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams, who both had big Super Bowl performances, have left to sign elsewhere as expected.

Sweat is joining Arizona on a 4-year, $76.4 million deal, reuniting with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was Sweat's defensive coordinator with the Eagles from 2021-22. Meanwhile, Williams was the biggest winner in free agency on Monday when he signed with the New England Patriots on a 4-year, $104 million deal after nearly coming to terms with the Carolina Panthers.

With their starting guard Mehki Becton also a free-agent, general manager Howie Roseman made a shrewd trade on Tuesday by acquiring Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green and 2026 fifth round pick in exchange for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and their 2026 sixth round pick. This could be a setup to replace Becton should he sign elsewhere.

Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, becomes the third defensive back to depart following Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers. Gardner-Johnson brought attitude to the Eagles secondary, and has a reputation as a trash talker. He's been fined multiple times in his career, including an ejection against Washington for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and $45,022 fine in December. Philadelphia is now counting on 2023 third-round pick Sydney Brown to replace Gardner-Johnson.

Howie Roseman stays true to his philosophy with the latest trade

Roseman stated he is obsessed with drafting players in the trenches while meeting with the media at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis last month. By acquiring Kenyon Green, a first-round pick in 2022 who turns 24 this month, Philly is preparing for life after Becton, whose career was revived when he left the New York Jets to join the Eagles.

Green became the latest casualty of the Texans offensive line purge as left tackle Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Washington Commanders on Monday. Green will benefit from playing in a veteran line that features tackles Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and guard Landon Dickerson.

As Roseman focuses on filling the hole on the defensive line with the departure of both Sweat and Williams, Green becomes the latest reclamation project for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. If successful, Green is still young enough to be part of their offensive line foundation for years.

Based on what they did with Becton last season, it wouldn't be smart to bet against Roseman and Stoutland.