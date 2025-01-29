CJ Gardner-Johnson's backhanded Jayden Daniels compliment includes a Cancun rebrand
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX with a dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.
The bitter loss at Lincoln Financial Field marked the end of a magical campaign for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The rookie led Washington to a 12-5 record while setting the NFL’s rookie records for completion rate (69.0 percent) and rushing yards (891), and he became just the fourth rookie quarterback to win multiple playoff games.
That all came to an end against Philadelphia, who cruised to victory with dominant performances from their defensive front and running back Saquon Barkley, who gained 118 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on 15 carries.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson took a jab at Jayden Daniels after NFCCG win
After the game, Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson shared a message for the soon-to-be Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“Jayden McDaniels … hell of a year, but watch this b---- from home,” Gardner-Johnson said on Instagram Live. “Cancun University.”
Gardner-Johnson has proven to be one of the league's best agitators, both on and off the field. He quickly developed a reputation for engaging in extra-curricular activity while covering opposing wide receivers, often successfully managing to frustrate them into unsportsmanlike conduct penalties or ejections.
Gardner-Johnson spent the first three years of his career as a nickel cornerback for the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2022, the Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson in a trade and moved him to safety, where he found immediate success. He logged 61 solo tackles and tied the league lead with six interceptions in his first year with the Eagles, but had an acrimonious split with the team in the following offseason.
The separation proved to be a misstep by both sides. Gardner-Johnson overvalued his market, while the Eagles overvalued their ability to replace him. The 27-year-old missed most of the 2023 season with a pectoral injury, while the Eagles missed the safety's presence in their secondary, both as a playmaker and an enforcer.
Philadelphia's defense ranked 31st in passing yards allowed during the 2023 season, which ultimately led them to reunite with the controversial safety this season on a three-year, $33 million deal. Now, Gardner-Johnson has helped lead the team back to the Super Bowl. He finished the year with 59 tackles and six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.