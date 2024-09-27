C.J. Gardner-Johnson could cost Eagles their top free-agent target if he’s not careful
There will forever be bad blood between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. That is perhaps the NFL's preeminent division rivalry, and it has been especially spicy in recent years with both teams consistently in the postseason mix. Dallas won the NFC East last season; Philly won the NFC, point blank, the year before that.
As with any rivalry, there's always some chirping when the Eagles and Cowboys meet on the field. That chirping has recently made its way online, though. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons recently took to his podcast, The Edge, to call out Philadelphia safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Gardner-Johnson made headlines for calling the New Orleans Saints "pretenders" after the Eagles' 15-12 victory last Sunday.
Parsons took exception to the comment, citing Derek Carr's status as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He appeared more than a little annoyed by Gardner-Johnson's schtick, which is the perfect culture fit in Philadelphia and endlessly irksome for those on the outside. Philadelphia fans know from experience; CJGJ's reputation was quite different when he was in Detroit. His combative attitude can rub opposing fanbases (and teams) the wrong way.
"I don't know who C.J. Gardner-Johnson thinks he is bro," Parsons said (h/t CBS Sports). "We've been dealing with this cat for a while. I think Derek Carr has validated himself way before C.J. has ever done -- in the most respectful way. Derek Carr was one the highest-paid quarterback, let's be real."
The response was swift and ruthless from Gardner-Johnson, who hit Parsons where it hurts — his postseason track record with the Cowboys.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson risks pushing Micah Parsons away from Eagles permanently
It's hard to imagine Micah Parsons in anything but a Cowboys uniform right now. He has been utterly prolific since day one, earning three Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and Rookie of the Year across his first three NFL seasons. So far in year four, Parsons has registered 14 tackles, six QB hits, and a sack.
He is arguably the most dominant pass-rushing force in the NFL, although the competition is stiff. Parsons' rookie contract will expire after the 2025 campaign; Dallas picked up his club option well in advance, which carries a $21.3 million cap hit. We can smell the holdout coming from a mile away.
Jerry Jones made a big show of dragging out contract negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb this summer. Why would it be any different with Parsons? He should get the contract of a lifetime, but if Dallas wets the proverbial bed, another team will gladly swoop in with a historic offer.
That team could, in theory, be the Eagles. Forget about the mutual disdain for a second; Parsons was born in Harrisburg, PA and went to school at Penn State. We recently saw another former division rival who attended Penn State make the Eagles leap. His name, of course, is Saquon Barkley. If the Cowboys get too cute with negotiations, there's nothing stopping Parsons from going home in a couple years.
That is, unless Gardner-Johnson sufficiently scares him off. These social media jabs are generally harmless, but in today's media age, no snide comment goes unanswered. As wonderful as Gardner-Johnson's presence has been in Philadelphia's backfield, I'm sure the Eagles would prefer to lure Parsons in the summer of 2026.