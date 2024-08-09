CeeDee Lamb isn’t amused by Jerry Jones’ lack of urgency on contract resolution
The Dallas Cowboys are suffering through multiple contract dilemmas as preseason action gets underway. Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are on expiring deals, and both are due for potentially historic compensation.
Prescott is not holding out. He is being a remarkably good sport despite what could be perceived as blatant disrespect from the Cowboys. Lamb, however, is in an active holdout. He wants a new deal before he sets foot on the field, which is a major distraction for the reigning NFC East champs — not to mention a detriment on the field.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently said he expects the Cowboys to extend Lamb "before the Cowboys break camp," meaning he would be on the field in Week 1. Jerry Jones, however, does not feel pressure to rush into an agreement, as he told reporters on Thursday.
"I don’t have any urgency to get it done."
How does CeeDee feel about that comment? Well... let's just say, the Cowboys' summer is not drama-free.
CeeDee Lamb literally LOLs at Cowboys contract strategy
Lamb is on the shortlist of top WRs in the NFL. The marketplace at the position has been fairly well-defined this summer. We have seen multiple major extensions at the position, including Justin Jefferson's historic four-year, $140 million contract in Minnesota. Lamb's next deal will probably come in around the same ballpark as A.J. Brown in Philadelphia (three years, $96 million), which is a nice cross-division parallel.
It's one thing to avoid paying Prescott the largest contract in NFL history. The trepidation on that front is understandable. Extending Lamb, however, is an absolute no-brainer. There's no immediate replacement that is readily available, much less on the roster. A Brandon Aiyuk trade wouldn't help because he, too, is about to get paid. The Cowboys just need to lock up their WR1; set it and forget it.
There is only one logical outcome here. Lamb is going to extend his contract at a borderline historic number, as he deserves to. There's not much benefit to putting it off and stoking the flames of dysfunction. This is an outright distraction. Lamb is clearly willing to let the relationship get uncomfortable as a means to an end.
Jerry Jones operates on his own wavelength. He's one of one on the GM front. Even he should be able to read the writing on the wall, though. The Cowboys aren't going to let Lamb walk in a year. They aren't going to let this bleed far into the regular season. Lamb isn't bluffing with his holdout.
So, get this thing done. Just do it.