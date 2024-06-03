Justin Jefferson contract details, grade: Vikings break the bank and then some

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Vikings and All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson have a new deal to reset the WR market and make him the NFL’s highest-paid non-QB, sources tell me & @TomPelissero.



It’s a mammoth, 4-year extension worth $140M — $35M per year — with $110M guaranteed. 💰 💰 💰 😱 pic.twitter.com/g8Tk8DbLmj