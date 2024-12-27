Eagles fan taking page out of Giants' fanbase playbook to taunt New York over Saquon Barkley
New York Giants fans have had enough, and it's hard to blame them. The team is wrapping up its seventh losing season in the last eight years and the 2024 season has been the worst of them all, with the Giants entering their Week 17 matchup with a 2-13 record. If the season ended today, the Giants would hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only have Giants fans stopped showing up to home games, but some fans flew banners over MetLife Stadium expressing their frustration with co-owner John Mara and the entire organization as a whole.
Virtually everything has gone wrong for New York this season. Several of the team's key players have missed time due to injury, Daniel Jones proved yet again that he should've never been viewed as a franchise quarterback, and former Giant Saquon Barkley had a career year in his first season away from the organization that drafted him.
What makes Barkley's ridiculous season hurt that much more is that he's doing his damage in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. Eagles fans have been sure to rub Barkley's success into the fresh wounds of Giants fans, and they are preparing to take a page out of the playbook of Giants fans to take their taunting to a new level.
Eagles fans are preparing to take Saquon Barkley taunts to a new level
In his first game against his former team, Barkley rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a dominant 28-3 Eagles win back in Week 7. For reference, he rushed for more than 176 yards in a game just once in his six seasons with Big Blue.
With the Eagles being in the NFC East, Barkley will have the chance to embarrass the Giants twice annually. He'll get another chance to do so when the teams face off in Week 18.
As if another 150-yard game wouldn't hurt enough, an Eagles fan has reportedly ordered banners to fly over Lincoln Financial Field when the teams play each other in Week 18 reading “TY NY for No. 26,″ according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. Eagles fans are grateful that the Giants elected to let Barkley walk, and aren't shy to gloat.
Would Barkley have had nearly the same amount of success in New York as he has this season had the team chosen to re-sign him? Almost certainly not. The Giants don't have nearly the same amount of talent as Philadelphia. An argument can absolutely be made that a Giants team that's nowhere near competing made the right decision at the time to not pay a 27-year-old running back with injury concerns. Eagles fans don't and shouldn't care about that, though, and took their banter with their division rivals to the next level.
All Giants fans can do at this point is look away and hope that the Eagles clinch the division in Week 17 so Barkley won't get the chance to hurt them on the field again.