Eagles playoff scenarios: How Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East title in Week 17
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, there was reason to believe that the NFC East was going to be a two-horse race once again between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East did turn out to be a two-horse race with the Eagles involved, but the Cowboys never emerged as legitimate threats.
Instead, this division is being led by the Eagles and the Washington Commanders - a team nobody truly expected to be anywhere near the playoff mix. The Eagles currently sit at 12-3 while the Commanders are 10-5 with two games to play.
While the division hasn't been clinched yet, the Eagles have a clear path to winning their second NFC East title in the last three seasons in Week 17.
Eagles path to NFC East division win is crystal clear
Philadelphia's frustrating Week 16 loss to Washington kept the door open for the Commanders to win the NFC East, but even with the outcome of that game in mind, a lot would have to go wrong for the Eagles to give up their stranglehold of the division.
At 12-3, the Eagles sit 2.0 games ahead of Washington with two to play. With that in mind, the math is quite simple. One Eagles win or one Commanders loss guarantees the division win to Philadelphia.
With only one win needed, the Eagles have to be happy with their remaining schedule. In Week 17, they play host to the Dallas Cowboys who are not only without Dak Prescott, but will also be without CeeDee Lamb. Jalen Hurts is expected to be sidelined for Philadelphia, but the Eagles should still overwhelm the short-handed Cowboys with their talent.
If they fall in Week 17, the Eagles would play host to the 2-13 New York Giants in their final game of the regular season. If they still need a win, chances are, they'll find a way to beat the New York Giants.
If, for some reason, the Eagles lose each of their last two games, their attention would turn to Washington's results. Their end-of-season schedule is a bit tougher. Washington hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 before heading to Dallas in Week 18. Both are winnable games for the Commanders for sure, but Philadelphia's schedule certainly appears to be more favorable.
Winning the NFC East would go a long way toward the Eagles making a run at the Super Bowl. The Eagles would likely be the No. 2 seed in the NFC if they do win the division, ensuring that they'd host at least two playoff games (assuming they win their first one). The Eagles have gone 6-1 at home this season and always have a good home-field advantage in the playoffs.