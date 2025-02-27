Adding insult to injury: 3 free agents the Eagles could steal from the Chiefs

As a society, we are only four years removed from the Tom Brady Patriots. It took no time for the Chiefs to slide right in there as the dynasty in the NFL. And even though the Philadelphia Eagles beat the brakes off Kansas City for a full 60 minutes in Super Bowl LIX, the reality is that they’re still the team to beat in the NFL.

That being said, the Chiefs are set up to get knocked down this offseason. They have almost 30 players on their roster who are going to be entering free agency in a couple of weeks. If the Eagles want to drive a dagger into the heart of the bad guy while he’s knocked down, they can sign some of those players.

The Eagles can help force the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hangover

The Eagles and the Chiefs have played each other in two Super Bowls over the past three seasons, and each team has won one; it’s safe to say that these teams are rivals.

Historically, I’ve been against signing players from rival teams in both the NFL or fantasy football. If someone is or has been a Cowboy, I don’t want to touch them, and I don’t want the Eagles to touch them.

But maybe the whole Saquon Barkley thing has made me soft. We all spent six years against Barkley while he was with the Giants, and then he came to the Eagles, and it turned out to literally be the best thing ever, running back-wise.

Who’s to say that couldn’t happen with players from other rival teams? Obviously not the Cowboys, because that level of hate is unabashed, unprecedented, and unparalleled, but maybe there could be someone from the 49ers or the Chiefs who could be good to see in Midnight Green.

A handful of the Chiefs’ free agents are guys who have only known winning because they’ve spent their entire careers with Patrick Mahomes. It wouldn’t be so bad to get some of those guys in the Eagles' locker room… and it would also hurt Kansas City, so it’s kind of a win-win thing.

Tershawn Wharton, Defensive Tackle

Wharton was an undrafted rookie in 2020, and the Chiefs have been developing him for the past five seasons. He had the best season of his career in 2024 when he logged 735 snaps, 8.5 sacks, and an 8.9 percent pressure rate (the same rate as Jalen Carter).

At 6-1 tall and 280 pounds, he’s not exactly a force to be reckoned with against the run, but he is good at getting after the quarterback on passing downs. That’s totally fine with what the Eagles have going on.

Typically, Jordan Davis would be in on the run downs, and then Milton Williams and company would come in on the passing downs. With Williams probably (read: almost definitely) leaving in free agency, Wharton would slide in really nicely in that role.

It wouldn’t be crazy to expect that he could repeat, or get close to repeating, what he did in 2024. He played with Chris Jones in Kansas City, and he would be playing next to Jalen Carter with the Eagles. With the offensive lines' attention on those two guys, it frees up the other defensive tackles (Milton Williams had a 12.5% pressure rate).

NFL.com has him as the 56th best on their top 101 free agent list. Gregg Rosenthal says, “A young, ornery D-lineman coming from a championship program, Wharton plays with an energy I’d want to get on my roster as a rotational interior player with upside.”

That sounds pretty good. The dude is only 26 years old, so if the Eagles signed him, they could probably get a few years of good play out of him. Why not take a shot on a guy who knows what it's like to win?

Nick Bolton, Linebacker

Nick Bolton is the Chiefs' most important defensive free agent, and if they weren’t able to get him back, it’d be pretty debilitating to their defense. He’s one of the better linebackers in the NFL, and if Zack Baun doesn’t re-sign with the Eagles, he’s a guy Howie Roseman might want to throw some money at.

He was a second-round draft pick in 2021, he’s only 24, and the only time that he’s missed in the past four seasons was when he had a surgery-worthy wrist injury in 2023. That means he’s athletic, young, and durable, which you can see when you watch him.

He’s 18 on NFL.com’s list: “Three-down linebackers are hard to find, and Bolton rarely took a snap off as the leader of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Like the running back position, off-ball linebackers who can stay on the field could be recovering some market value.”

In Howie Roseman’s press conference at the beginning of combine week, he kind of implied that he understands that the value of linebackers has changed in the modern NFL, or at least it’s changed if the linebacker is really, really good. Bolton is really, really good.

The only thing you’d have to get past is that he was the only defensive player (on either team) to make any sort of big play in Super Bowl LVII when he scoop-and-scored on Jalen Hurts’s fumble in the second quarter. That’s a pretty big thing to have to get over.

Josh Uche, Edge

The Chiefs traded a sixth-round pick to the Patriots for Josh Uche a week before the trade deadline, so he’s a little different than their other free agents because he hasn’t been a winner… Also, he’s not very good.

After the trade, he only played in six of their 13 remaining games. In reality, it would’ve only been five games, but they rested their starters in Week 18. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said that it was because there can only be so many people who dress on gameday, but that sounds like coach talk for ‘he’s not good enough to play.’

On the other side of that argument, you could say that the Chiefs were a really good team with really good players. Being inactive on a Super Bowl-participating team is different than being inactive on a bad team.

Uche is 26 years old and going into his sixth season in the NFL. If a team did pick him up, they would be chasing his production from the 2022 season, when he had 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an 18.5 percent pressure rate. That was the best season of his career by a whole lot.

You would just hope that the Eagles don’t grab another low-floor defensive player again... That being said, in the past four seasons, Roseman has done just that. In 2021, it was Ryan Kerrigan. In 2022, it was Robert Quinn. In 2023, it was Shaq Leonard (this was a little different though). In 2024, it was Bryce Huff.

Those are four incredibly forgettable players, and Uche could be another guy to add to that list. But hey, at least the Chiefs wouldn’t have him. Stay positive.