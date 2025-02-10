Patrick Mahomes' stern warning won't do him much good amidst deflating Super Bowl LIX defeat
The Kansas City Chiefs were on the verge of history, one win away from the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat.
The Philadelphia Eagles had other plans.
Super Bowl LIX was all Eagles, with the 40-22 final score misrepresenting just how thoroughly the Chiefs were outclassed in this game. Kansas City's offensive line had now answers for a dangerous Eagles pass rush, as Patrick Mahomes spent practically the entire game trying to evade capture in the pocket.
Mahomes finished with a career-high six sacks and countless more pressures. He put up 257 yards and three scores, but the majority of that came in garbage time, with the game already well out of hand. He threw a pair of costly interceptions — a Cooper DeJean pick-six and a diving miracle from Zack Baun inside the Chiefs' own 20-yard line.
It was one of the worst postseason performances of Mahomes' illustrious career. Nobody can challenge his greatness, even if the future Hall of Fame lock and two-time MVP is susceptible to a stinker on football's biggest stage. This Eagles defense was no joke, and Mahomes — like the rest of us — learned he has a long way to go before achieving GOAT status.
After the game, Mahomes was candid about his emotions in light of a rare dud.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs react to Super Bowl LIX letdown against Eagles
Mahomes told reporters he is taking responsibility for Sunday's L after committing three turnovers.
He also compared it to Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay in 2021, saying it will "motivate [him] for the rest of his career."
Mahomes' teammates understood the gravity of this defeat. It's a step back for a franchise looking to make history. Brady fell short of the three-peat in 2007 after a magical undefeated season. Rather than standing alone in the NFL record books, the Chiefs are now back to square one with the rest of the league. Mahomes remains four Super Bowl dubs shy of the established GOAT, Tom Brady. Ideally, he has a long career and plenty of chances ahead of him.
DeAndre Hopkins, who finished with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in his first Super Bowl appearance, told reporters a simple truth: Mahomes is human, just like the rest of us.
Those are wise and potent words from Hopkins, who understands the essence of this moment. Mahomes will get knocked around in the media, and understandably so, but even the all-time greats suffer setbacks. Brady went 7-3 in the Super Bowl, not 10-0. Mahomes is but one player on a 53-man roster, and he can't be expected to pull off a superhero performance in every game of consequence.
Credit where it's due, the Eagles' defense was in Mahomes' grill the whole night. He didn't find any breathing room, and Kansas City's typically explosive pass-catching corps was held in check until the game was out of reach.
Now, the focus turns toward next season, when the Chiefs will undoubtedly be motivated to avenge this loss. The question is, how exactly will the team look? Several key pieces are in limbo this offseason, none more so than tight end Travis Kelce, who has been tiptoeing around retirement rumors for years.
Mahomes said he will let his favorite target decide his NFL future on his own terms.
Mahomes handled the defeat with the utmost professionalism. He took 12-plus minutes of questions from reporters, remaining cordial and taking accountability for his lackluster performance.
The Chiefs will be back. It's almost guaranteed. Mahomes has dominated the AFC for years and the Chiefs, fresh off a 15-win season, still have that special sauce. The Eagles won this one, but we cannot take Mahomes for granted. He's one of the best in the NFL, and this stinker will surely be answered with a bounce-back effort in the future.