Predicting where the Eagles’ top 3 free agents will end up in 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles accomplished what very few outside of their passionate fan base thought was possible. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, avenging their loss against that same team in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, and ending Kansas City's chance at a three-peat.
The Eagles were obviously supremely talented - arguably more so on paper than Kansas City. Still, the Chiefs' ability to win pretty much every big game made Sunday's result surprising, especially when the Eagles dominated the contest from start to finish.
While the Eagles will and should celebrate this win for a while, the Super Bowl being over means that the offseason has begun. With that in mind, the Eagles will look to repeat as champions in the 2025 campaign by building the best roster possible. With their long list of impending free agents, that will be easier said than done. Some of these free agents can be kept, but some will end up departing. Here's what will happen with their three best free agents.
3. Mekhi Becton will sign with the Texans
It felt as if Mekhi Becton's career was on its last legs entering the 2024 campaign. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, expected to be their left tackle of the future. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily to stay on the field during his Jets tenure, and when he was able to suit up, he underwhelmed.
It got so bad for Becton that he signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles. Well, it's safe to say that he proved himself and then some. Not only did he start 15 regular season games and all four postseason games for Philadelphia, but he played a key role on Philadelphia's dominant offensive line while making the switch over to right tackle.
Becton is a player Philadelphia would love to keep at a team-friendly number, but this is Becton's best chance to cash in. Plus, with the highly regarded offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland in the fold, the Eagles can (and should) convince themselves that they can develop someone else at that position.
The Houston Texans are one of many teams in dire need of some offensive line help, and they'll likely be willing to splurge heavily on a guy like Becton to the point where the Eagles will have no choice but to let him walk.
2. Josh Sweat will sign with the Lions
Philadelphia's defensive line was nothing short of dominant in the Super Bowl, and Josh Sweat stood out more than any other player on that defensive line. He recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits. He was in the middle of it all, and made himself more money because of it.
Sweat has been a key contributor in Philadelphia ever since the team drafted him in the fourth round back in 2018. He had eight sacks this past regular season and has recorded at least six sacks in each of his last five seasons. There's no disputing his talent, but that's kind of the problem.
Sweat had an argument as this offseason's premier edge rusher, and Sunday's showing only added to that narrative. He's going to get paid, especially after hiring Drew Rosenhaus to represent him. A team like the Detroit Lions can offer him the same chance to win as the Eagles, and they're projected to have over $46 million of cap space according to Over The Cap.
At the end of the day, the Eagles cannot pay everybody. Losing Sweat will be tough, but the Eagles do still have Nolan Smith, and who knows — a Myles Garrett trade probably isn't impossible to pull off.
1. Zack Baun will re-sign with the Eagles
Similar to Becton, Zack Baun signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles this past offseason. He never got much of a chance to play consistently with the New Orleans Saints, and took off right when he got the opportunity to suit up with the Eagles.
The 28-year-old did just about everything for Philadelphia during the regular season, recording 3.5 sacks, 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and five QB hits. His outstanding play was rewarded with a First-Team All-Pro nod, and he was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Going from a relative unknown to one of the best defensive players in football made for quite a story for Baun, who was excellent in the playoffs as well. He recorded a key interception in the Super Bowl
Simply put, given the kind of player he turned into in Vic Fangio's defense, the Eagles cannot afford to lose him. Howie Roseman will find a way to creatively structure his contract in a way that keeps him in Philadelphia for the long haul. Keeping him around will lead to the departure of others, but that would be worth Philadelphia's while.