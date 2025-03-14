Eagles go back to Saquon Barkley well in move that will make Giants fans sick

The Philadelphia Eagles are at it again, going back to a source that worked out so well for them last year. Philly is taking another piece from the New York Giants puzzle in free agency, signing cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to a one-year deal as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles announced they agreed to terms with CB Adoree’ Jackson on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/KOGrbWqPf0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2025

While Jackson certainly doesn't rival Barkley's star power or talent, it’s got to hurt seeing another quality player go to your teams biggest rival if you’re a Giants fan. Jackson played in 14 games and started five of those last season. The previous year, he started all 14 games in which he played and ended the season with 63 tackles and one interception.

Those might not be the most eye-popping statistics but joining this Eagles defense could be the best move of Jackson’s career. Defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio will find the right spot and put Jackson in positions to succeed. After all, as the 2024 season proved, playing for a poorly run franchise takes a toll on players.

Adoree' Jackson might be about to take a page out of the Saquon Barkley playbook

Jackson, a former first-round pick back in 2017, made a name for himself with the Tennessee Titans to start his career. Known for his coverage skills, Jackson also returned punts and kickoffs early in his career during his time in Tennessee. He did that less and less as time went on but could probably still get back there in a pinch, as he remains an excellent athlete with impressive speed.

In short: While he was at times stretched thin and overmatched without a ton of help in New York, he still should have something left in the tank at age 29, and he's landed in an ideal spot to get the most out of his skill set. Jackson joins an Eagles secondary long on talent but short on experience after the trade of Darius Slay and the release of James Bradberry. Jackson has plenty of the latter, and could really take off when he's not asked to be on an island and carry an entire unit on every snap. Giants fans have probably heard that one before.