Quad Squad: Eagles add former Packer A.J. Dillon to team up with Saquon Barkley

Get ready to add a new nickname to the Philadelphia Eagles backfield in 2025. Philly has added former Green Bay Packers running back, A.J. Dillon, giving the Eagles the running back room with the biggest quads in the leage according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov. The quad squad will be in full effect in 2025 for the defending Super Bowl champs.

So, now you’ve already got the “Brotherly Shove” in Philadelphia aka the “tush push” and now we could see the beginning of the most powerful backfield in the league, known as the quad squad. Last offseason the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley whose quads have been a topic of discussion for years around NFL circles on many platforms.

The Eagles are hoping big legs make for a big rushing attack

"This is when I first realized it: I was in Newark airport,” Barkley explained to ESPN in 2022. “And I was walking to get my bags, and I had short shorts on, people were just looking at me, and I'm like 'What the heck?'" Barkley said. "I had a hoodie on, and I'm like, 'What's everyone staring at?' And people were coming up and saying, like, 'You've got some really nice legs.' I think when it first started out, I was like, I don't know why -- it was males, females, everybody -- and I'm just so caught off guard by it."

The Eagles already had a trick up their sleeve with the tush push and Barkley, for that matter. Having those two options and adding Dillon to that list just made the Eagles even tougher to stop on short downs. Picking up 3rd and 1 or 4th and inches just got even easier for Philly. Good luck to the rest of the league.