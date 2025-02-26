Eagles most likely post-Super Bowl signing comes with consequences

Amid connections to Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett, the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly made retaining All-Pro free-agent linebacker Zack Baun a "priority."

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed that re-signing Baun is atop the Eagles' offseason to-do list. However, doing so ostensibly won't come cheap and could cost the team more than just money.

Addressing the media at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman emphasized a "concerted effort" to keep Baun. Nonetheless, the savvy exec noted that doing so comes with a "trade off in some other areas."

Eagles re-signing Zack Baun could lead to cap casualties

Roseman didn't go into specifics about the give-and-take nature of Baun's looming contract situation. But McLane said bringing back the 28-year-old plus starting free agents defensive tackle Milton Williams, defensive end Josh Sweat and guard Mekhi Becton "seems implausible."

Regardless, Roseman lauded Baun and spoke glowingly of him, clearly expressing a desire for a continued partnership as the goal.

"Obviously, [Baun's] a phenomenal season -- first-team All-Pro, top-five Defensive Player of the Year," Roseman stated (h/t McLane). "Tremendous person, tremendous character."

Baun enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign and was vital to Philadelphia's triumphant run to Super Bowl LIX. Roseman knows it, viewing him as a key cog and showing a willingness to make sacrifices if it means reaching a long-term deal.

Baun's performance this past season was stellar after signing a one-year, $1.6 million pact with the Eagles. He amassed 151 total tackles (11 for loss), 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four pass deflections and one interception. His contributions earned him the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade (90.1) out of 189 qualified linebackers.

The Eagles are presumably poised to hold onto Baun if Roseman's comments are any indication. Even if it means letting some (or all) of Becton, Sweat and Williams walk, Philadelphia's front office knows the star linebacker is an indispensable asset.

Philadelphia and Roseman have dealt with this before, considering they won a title in 2017. But the Baun dilemma is another example of them learning the hard way that maintaining an annual championship-level roster is a challenge.