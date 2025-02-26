Eagles could one-up Commanders yet again with blockbuster trade

If there’s one thing that the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles knows (and he knows plenty), you win football games by controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Roseman’s team has reached the playoffs seven times in the past eight seasons. There have been three Super Bowl appearances, two resulting in titles.

Against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the Eagles ran for 164 yards on Bill Belichick’s defense, and a deep defensive front came up big in the fourth quarter of a 41-33 win. Earlier this month, the Birds dethroned the champion Chiefs in resounding fashion, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX. Vic Fangio’s defense sacked Patrick Mahomes six times and limited Kansas City to 49 yards rushing. Philadelphia ran the ball 45 times for 135 yards and owned the clock for 36:58.

Could Roseman be getting ready to make his greatest defensive move yet?

Cleveland and Philadelphia may be closer than 431 Myles apart

In the conquest of Andy Reid’s team at the Superdome, Eagles’ defensive linemen Josh Sweat (2.5) and Milton Williams (2.0) combined for 4.5 of the team’s six sacks of Mahomes. The latter also forced a fumble and came up with the recovery.

Sweat, Williams, and veteran Brandon Graham (who is contemplating retirement) can all hit the free-agent market next month. Hence, the following would make sense.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says teams view the Eagles as a ‘real threat’ to acquire Myles Garrett this offseason with Josh Sweat likely to move on.



Eagles reportedly do not want to see Garrett go to the Commanders and would step in to prevent that deal from happening. pic.twitter.com/JINbQwP4Na — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) February 25, 2025

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Browns’ six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro defender requested a trade.

Is a Myles Garrett trade realistic for the Eagles?

Defensive end Myles Garrett has totaled 102.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles in 117 regular-season contests. He has rung up 10-plus sacks in each of his last seven seasons. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has certainly lived up to being the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Who knows that it would take to add Garrett to the top-ranked defense in the league in 2024? That’s something the eight-year veteran know something about. The Browns allowed the fewest total yards in the league in 2023.

As Fowler states, a move for Garrett also means keeping him away from the team that faced the Eagles in the 2024 NFC title game. A reminder that the Washington Commanders were the only team to defeat the Birds in their final 17 overall contests this past season.