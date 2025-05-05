All good things must come to an end. While it is not technically dead, it is about to be, as we should reasonably expect for the tush push to go to the wayside with incoming NFL rules, regulations and legislation. So what are the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to do about it? They perfected the art of the tush push, but now will be without it. How about reintroducing the fullback?

The tush push provided the Eagles a competitive advantage in crucial short-yardage situations for years. It was impossible to defend, and Philadelphia had no problem running it down the opposition's throat. While other teams could have adopted it, there was always a feeling that the tush push was going to be outlawed sooner rather than later. This is all about player safety, so that is why it will go.

In an attempt to counterbalance the end of the tush push, Philadelphia may "try to resurrect the fullback position." That is what owner Jeffrey Lurie told Jon Ritchie on Sports Radio WIP on Monday morning. Fullbacks have almost been removed from the game entirely in favor of 11 personnel-ing the opposition to death with three-wide receivers sets. I always saw value in the fullback in the NFL.

With Philadelphia being a well-run operation, I fully expect the Eagles will take advantage once again.

“We are going to try to resurrect the fullback position”



— Jeffrey Lurie on @SportsRadioWIP to Jon Ritchie



Sounded very serious about it. Says he believes there is a place for it in today’s game — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 5, 2025

I will now explain why Philadelphia dabbling with the idea of fullback reintegration being a great thing.

Why Philadelphia Eagles will continue to win even without the tush push

As a child of the 1990s, I remember fondly how important the ground game was to NFL success. Yes, passing games became more in vogue, but who does not love themselves some good, old-fashioned Martyball of run, run, pass, punt? The fullback I grew up with was not Larry Csonka bulldozing puny linebackers with the ball in his hands, but Daryl "Moose" Johnston setting up Emmitt Smith on the reg.

In an attempt to speed the game up and spread the ball around, a block-first running back was no longer needed in most NFL offenses. For the most part, my Atlanta Falcons made use of the position long after other teams abandoned it all together. Football is all about ball control. By having a battering ram shoot the gap, it will allow the running back to gain more yards and move the sticks.

We have gotten to a tipping point where we have so many linebacker/safety hybrids who weigh 200 pounds soaking wet tasked with having to defend the slot receiver. In turn, this change was always bound to happen. Now imagine 250 pounds of pure freaking beef coming at you downhill with a ball carrier behind him. It is not the late Larry Allen pretending to be a choo-choo, but it is close enough.

Ultimately, I trust Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni to make the right strategic adjustments to allow Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts to make more plays in the context of this revamped offense. It may look different, but I think those guys, and the Eagles in general, will be all about this. They know they are now the hunted, especially with a bitter rival in Washington breathing down their necks now.

The tush push may be about to meet its maker, but here is to the renaissance of the fullback position!