Nick Sirianni shuts down any thought of beef between A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts after viral comments from WR
By Lior Lampert
On the surface, the Philadelphia Eagles are riding high. Fresh off defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 to earn their ninth straight victory, the team is firing on all cylinders. However, not everything is as it seems, considering the apparent friction between star wide receiver A.J. Brown and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. This stems from Brown's comments about wanting the passing offense to improve. But if you ask head coach Nick Sirianni, things are peachy and dandy.
During his weekly radio appearance on 94WIP, Sirianni insinuated that the Brown-Hurts drama isn't as hostile as the media makes it seem. Instead, the Philadelphia sideline general's comments suggest he's viewing it from a much different and more positive perspective.
"I didn't take it that way," Sirianni stated. "You can do anything and spin it anyway. I took it as we want to get better as a passing attack. A.J. [Brown] is part of the passing attack. And so, we all want to be better at it."
Nick Sirianni sees no problems with A.J. Brown's recent comments amid suspected tension with Jalen Hurts
"Jalen [Hurts] and A.J. [Brown] are both really outstanding people and both really outstanding players," Sirianni added. "I love that our players want to get better, desire to get better, and that's what we talk about all of the time."
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and this instance is no different. Sirianni sees the Brown-Hurts situation one way, while most see it another. Regardless, it doesn't change the fact Philly's signal-caller and top pass-catcher haven't been on the same page throughout the season.
Brown was visibly and audibly frustrated following the Eagles' 22-16 win over the Panthers, and Hurts was ostensibly the root of his dissatisfaction. He hasn't exceeded six touches in a game this year, and the lack of involvement is demonstrably beginning to wane on him.
To make matters worse, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham publicly stood up for Hurts, simultaneously admitting something between the passer and Brown hasn't been right. Whether intentional or not, it's a clear sign that Philadelphia has some internal problems that must be sorted out sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, if you ask Sirianni, all is good.