Eagles potential draft swerve would create unexpected tension with Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, securing their second championship in franchise history. While Jalen Hurts was rightfully deigned Super Bowl MVP and given the recognition he so deserves on football's biggest stage, the driving force behind Philly's historic season was their new running back.

Saquon Barkley put together arguably the best RB season ever. He put up 2,504 rushing yards between the regular season and the playoffs, which broke Terrell Davis' all-time record. It puts Barkley in the panatheon of great running backs and cements his place in Eagles lore.

We knew Barkley was a dynamic athlete, but we never knew the difference a quality O-line would make. The RB position has been trending down in recent years, but Barkley put it right back on the map as a true difference-maker, even earning MVP consideration in the same breath as Lamar Jackson and eventual winner Josh Allen.

The Eagles (rightfully) rewarded Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million extension, which ties him to the organization through 2028. It makes him the highest-paid RB of all time at 28 years old and keeps Philadelphia's most explosive playmaker in the mix long term.

One has to imagine the Eagles are comfortable with Barkley as their workhorse for now, but Mason Johnstone of The Draft Network has a bold idea. He thinks Philly could line up its Barkley successor in the upcoming NFL Draft, potentially as early as the first round.

NFL mock draft has Ashton Jeanty joining Saquon Barkley in Eagles RB room

The Draft Network has the Eagles selecting Boise State's Ashton Jeanty with the No. 32 pick. That would break brains and stir up even more controversy than the Falcons drafting Michael Penix right after handing Kirk Cousins $180 million (a decision that, in hindsight, was quite prudent from the Falcons front office).

Here's how Johnstone breaks it down:

"The Eagles just committed record-setting money to Saquon Barkley with an extension through 2028, but they still strike gold with the last pick of the first round. Ashton Jeanty provides the perfect complement, taking a significant load off Barkley to keep him healthy and effective throughout his time in Philadelphia. For Jeanty, this role allows him to remain the bruising, productive back he is while preserving his legs and setting the stage for a post-Saquon era. Adding him to the mix only adds more juice to the best run game in the world."

Howie Roseman has absolutely owned the NFL Draft in recent years. There isn't a better evaluator of young talent in football. Philly tends to spend its high picks on the defensive end, though. This offense is loaded top to bottom. Few would expect the Eagles to target a skill position with the No. 32 pick, much less running back.

The idea of Jeanty backing up Barkley is undeniably exciting. Has an NFL team ever rostered the two best running backs in the league simultaneously? Jeanty is due for an immediate breakout at the next level. He finished an impressive junior season second in Heisman voting after posting 2,739 yards and 30 touchdowns from scrimmage.

There was not a more electric ball-carrier in college football last season. Jeanty became something of a mythic force, always standing statuesque in the backfield before shredding top defenses to shreds with his incredible burst and elite maneuverability between the tackles.

If Jeanty falls to No. 32, there's a strong 'Best Player Available' case in his favor. Roseman knows how to unearth gems and we know the value of an elite running back in Philadelphia's offense specifically. That said, it's hard to imagine handing out the largest running back contract of all time to Barkley, then immediately fielding his replacement.

Barkley would still dominate touches, but Jeanty is good enough to force a timeshare. You don't draft him in the first round without an intention to use him consistently. There is certainly a mutual benefit to keeping both Barkley and Jeanty fresh by splitting the workload, but it's hard to maxmize either investment with the other high-end RB in the way. Furthermore, one has to imagine Barkley wouldn't be too thrilled about inviting Jeanty into the RB room after the season he just put together.

This just does not feel realistic, even if it's a fun concept.