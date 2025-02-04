Best Eagles quotes and comments from Super Bowl Opening Night and what they mean
By Jake Beckman
The opening night of Super Bowl week is a little overplayed, but the thing that makes it stupid also makes it awesome: It's chaos, and the players have to survive it to get to the game on Sunday. Monday, we saw the Philadelphia Eagles get blasted by a whole bunch of people asking questions with no law or order.
That didn't happen until after a bizarre amount of pomp and circumstance: The players walked through a marching band to a stage in the middle of the field, waved like they were in the opening ceremony of the Olympics, and then they were able to take questions in press conference settings and one-on-one interviews. It’s so odd and cumbersome, but it’s awesome because they're our guys and they’re getting a spotlight that they earned.
Jeffrey Lurie addressed stadium renovations while Jalen Hurts called a guy ugly.
It feels like the players are initially frustrated that they have to be part of the charade, but they either break and have fun, or they stay mad and give decently-funny answers to dumb questions. Where would we be as a society without Alshon Jeffrey’s Super Bowl media night interview?
(Warning: Language)
“He bleeds just like I bleed” is the funniest possible response to asking if you’re excited to see celebrities, especially a guy like Justin Timberlake. That’s one of the best interviews in modern media.
Another plus to this is that the Philadelphia Eagles owner and general manager also talk to the media; it’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman, so that’s kind of nice.
We’ll start with some of the important quotes where we learned stuff, and mix in a few of the funnier bits.
Jeffrey Lurie:
On Saturday, the Herald Sun (an Australian news outlet) broke the news that the NFL would go to Australia, and the game would be between the Eagles and the Rams.
Sure. That makes sense. The Eagles’ left tackle Jordan Mailata is becoming a bigger and bigger superstar every single week, and he’s Australian. It makes sense that if there’s an NFL game Down Undah, the Eagles would play in that game.
The problem with that, as we saw in Week 1 when the Eagles play the Packers in Brazil, is that one team has to be the home team. That means a team would lose an actual home game in their stadium. That’s not great.
Jeffrey Lurie acknowledged this. According to a tweet from ALLPHY’s Zach Berman, “Jeffrey Lurie said the Eagles will not give up a home game to play in Australia. If they play in Australia in the next few years, it would be as the visiting team.”
That’s good news. They had to lose a home game to an international game this season, then it’s only fair that they don’t lose one next time. If Lurie is in the position to make those kinds of demands, then more power to him. The only thing that could maybe make that tricky is that the Eagles have the marketing rights to Australia, but who knows?
Lurie also talked about a new stadium/renovating Lincoln Financial Field and the possibility of giving it a roof.
Here’s the quote because that video is loud and hard to hear: “I don’t have a strong opinion about it because you're torn: I love outdoor football, I love it. I love the cold games, I like the hot games, I like the snow games. On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, lots of great events. It's an incredible sports city. Does it deserve it? Yes. So you’ve got to balance all those things.”
Luckily, it’s 2025, and stadiums don’t have to be just an indoor stadium or an outdoor stadium because retractable roofs exist. It seems like if the Eagles were to do something to the Linc, it’s going to involve adding some kind of roof. Everyone has different opinions on whether or not football should be played outside (although the only correct opinion is that it should), so this will be a fun (read: frustrating) debate over the next handful of years.
Brandon Graham talks about Super Bowl LIX and his future
Everyone should strive to be as lovable as Brandon Graham. There’s not a soul in the world who gets more leniency for misspeaking/saying too much than B.G. He’s a great ball player and a genuine guy, so it’s totally cool when he says something about A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts’ relationship, or if he goes out and says that he’s healthy without actually being cleared.
Last night, B.G. said he’s going to play in the Super Bowl. He probably shouldn’t have said that.
There’s nothing like seeing someone excitedly announcing something only to have to walk it back immediately. He was so happy to say that he’s going to play, but it sounds like a light switch went off, and he had to act like he didn’t say it. He’s the best.
Vic Fangio:
Vic Fangio was also asked if he was surprised about B.G.’s recovery. Vic’s delivery and mannerisms were incredibly telling. He said, “I am, I am. He might… he might post. We’ll see.” (14:13 in the video below)
Through all of his questions, he didn’t make much eye contact, but with this answer he was slyly looking up and smirking. That was the same smirk he made a few questions earlier when he was talking about how Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have developed.
If there was any doubt about whether or not B.G. was going to play on Sunday, those doubts have all but been quelled.
Fangio also had a pretty funny moment at the beginning of that interview when he paused to think about what he was saying and someone else tried to jump in and ask a question. Vic gave him a, “I’m answering a question here, okay?”
If you’re at media night and you get scolded by Vic Fangio, you should be exiled from society because you don’t have the self-awareness or social skills to read body language. It’s Vic; the guy is the living embodiment of ‘don’t interrupt.’
Also, shout out to all of the people in the stands in these videos. Every single one of them looks like they are the most bored they’ve ever been in their life. Behind Vic, a lady was wearing a Saints jersey.
What are you doing here? What do you get out of this? Who lied to you and told you that they had Super Bowl tickets, but it turns out it was just for media night? These are the questions we need answered.
Jalen Hurts exudes confidence at Super Bowl Opening night
Jalen Hurts was at the podium for an hour. If you get someone talking for almost an hour straight, especially if it’s a quarterback who speaks in riddles that would leave Marcus Aurelius speechless, you’re bound to get some gems.
For Jalen, it started off looking like it was going to be one of those, ‘let’s get this over with’ types of things.
He got a mix of questions. There were questions about his message to younger generations of athletes, if he would listen to some mixtape, under-appreciated teammates, the evolution of the black quarterback, and his favorite Mexican food. It was a smorgasbord of topics.
Even the best public relations people can’t prepare players for this kind of stuff and Jalen crushed it. He ended up being one of those guys who bought into the act and played along with the nonsense.
His best answer came from the most relatable question: “How can I get more handsome? My girlfriend says you’re the most handsome QB in the league. Do you have any advice? Like, something to do with my hair? I’m desperate. Anything.”
That’s a fair question. Jalen’s an objectively handsome man, and there’s a very good chance you’re not as good-looking as him. He’s in the top 5 percent of good-looking people on the planet.
Jalen answered, “I don’t know if I can help you on that one. Sounds like a DNA thing.”
That’s a murder right there. We don’t know what this guy looks like yet (it’ll come out at some point), but apparently, his head is amorphous, his eyes are lopsided and different-sized, his nose is the size of a plantain, he’s four feet tall, weighs 300 pounds, and all the weight is in a goiter the size of a basketball… or at least that’s what I took away from it. It turns out that Jalen was just talking to Ephialtes (the hunchback from 300).
Saying that this guy’s DNA is why he’s ugly doesn’t just insult the guy but also his parents and his parents’ parents. The guy was doomed from birth. This was literally a generational insult.