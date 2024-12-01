Eagles vs Ravens inactives: Week 13 injury report for possible Super Bowl preview
NFL's Week 13 slate is beyond stacked. Not only did we get games on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but Sunday's slate should be incredibly fun to watch as well. The San Francisco 49ers look to keep their season alive in what should be an incredible Sunday Night Football game in prime football conditions. The Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered offense will try and solve the tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
The best matchup of all, though, will take place at M&T Bank Stadium and feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. The matchup is so good to the point where it could conceivably be this year's Super Bowl preview.
The Eagles' season got off to a bit of a shaky start, but they enter this game on a seven-game winning streak, playing as well as anyone in the league. Saquon Barkley will look to fortify his MVP case. On the flip side, the Ravens are 8-4 on the year and are coming off an impressive win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will be a challenge for Philadelphia to contain.
As always, the injury report can have a major impact when it comes to deciding any given game. With that in mind, here is the latest on that front.
Eagles official inactives for Week 13 vs. Ravens
Player
Position
Injury
Week 13 Status
Sydney Brown
S
Knee
Questionable
DeVonta Smith
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Darius Slay
CB
Concussion
OUT
Ben VanSumeren
LB
Knee
OUT
Johnny Wilson
WR
Hamstring
OUT
Philadelphia's injury report might not be super lengthy, but it does feature some big names. The biggest one who is currently ruled out is Darius Slay, the team's No. 1 corner. The focus might be more on the run than the pass when facing Baltimore, but with the year that Zay Flowers has had, Slay's absence will be felt.
Slay is one of three players who have been ruled out for Philadelphia, but the Eagles have a couple of contributors who are listed as questionable. The biggest name among those is DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia's No. 2 receiver. He's been battling through injuries for much of the season, but with Philadelphia sitting rather comfortably in first place in the NFC East, it remains to be seen whether they'll push him with a hamstring injury.
Sydney Brown has played in just eight percent of the team's defensive snaps when he's been active, but he's been a special teams contributor. He'll look to play despite a questionable designation.
Ravens official inactives for Week 13 vs. Eagles
Player
Position
Injury
Week 13 Status
Charlie Kolar
TE
Forearm
OUT
Arthur Maulet
CB
Calf/Knee
OUT
Michael Pierce
DT
Calf
OUT
T.J. Tampa
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Kyle Van Noy
MLB
Hamstring/Neck
Doubtful
The biggest flaw Baltimore has is its pass defense. The Ravens have surrendered 277.7 passing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. Kyle Van Noy, arguably the team's best pass rusher, being considered doubtful to play will make it even tougher for Baltimore to defend this dynamic Eagles offense. Van Noy has 8.0 sacks thus far, tied for the team-high and just one shy of tying his career-high.
There was a chance that Michael Pierce would play in his first game since Week 8, but he remains out with a calf injury. Joining him on the sidelines is Arthur Maulet, a depth cornerback, and Charlie Kolar, a backup tight end.
The player with the best chance to play on this list is T.J. Tampa, but he has just eight defensive snaps all season and has not appeared in a game since Week 7.