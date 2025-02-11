3 free agents the Eagles must sign to hold off Chiefs and repeat in Super Bowl LX
By Lior Lampert
Like legendary quarterback turned minority Las Vegas Raiders owner and NFL broadcaster Tom Brady once said: The best Super Bowl ring is "the next one."
After dethroning the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles now have the target on their backs heading into the 2025 offseason. The baton has officially been passed, and the Super Bowl LIX winners must prepare to do all it over again.
Philadelphia can't get complacent if they want to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium and secure another title. Free agency and this year's NFL Draft will be their first opportunities to position themselves to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again in 2026. It's a quick turnaround, but the Eagles can't take these chances to improve the roster/address needs for granted to remain on top.
Knowing this, the Eagles would be wise to look powerfully into adding these three players via the open market this spring.
Marquise Brown, WR
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Right?
Brown's 2024 campaign got derailed by a preseason shoulder injury after settling for a one-year "prove it" deal last offseason. He appeared in five total games for the Chiefs (including the playoffs) and wasn't playing anywhere near his typical near-every-down snap rate. Albeit in a limited role, the production wasn't there either, totaling 15 receptions for 141 scoreless yards.
Given the circumstances, Brown will ostensibly have to settle for another short-term pact as he looks to restore his value. Hitching himself to a wagon like the Eagles offense alongside star pass-catchers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could give him exploitable matchups.
A first-round pick in 2019 with a 1,000-yard season to his name, Brown's pedigree makes him an intriguing reclamation project. The speedster is a big-play threat who can further stretch the field for the Eagles. Philly took a flier on a similar type of wide receiver last summer à la, though he didn't prove to be much of a difference-maker. So, returning to the well and signing the former seems worthwhile.
Kevin Zeitler, OG
Does Mekhi Becton want to continue operating as a right guard? The mountain of a man entered the league as a tackle, specifically on the left side. He could cash out on a bounce-back inaugural season with the Eagles to revert to his original position. Regardless, Kevin Zeitler would be a considerable upgrade from him.
Offensive line is more of a luxury than a necessity for the Eagles, but Zeitler is still playing football at an incredibly high level. He's flourishing in what are supposed to be the twilight years of his career.
Zeitler was Pro Football Focus' (PFF) fifth-best graded guard with the Detroit Lions this season. Moreover, the soon-to-be 35-year-old was deemed the third-best run blocker of the 135 qualified members of his position group.
Considering Zeitler thrives in rushing situations and the Eagles' ground game is a high-powered machine, this feels like a match made in heaven. With age playing a factor, perhaps the interior lineman settles for a team-friendly deal to pursue his first ring.
Mike Hilton, CB
Six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay has hinted at retirement, creating a potential need in Philly's stout secondary. Last offseason, they invested heavily in the back end of its defensive unit, which paid dividends.
The Eagles ranked first in opponent passing yards allowed per game (174.2) this season. They also had the most expected points by a passing defense (23.56) -- by a wide margin -- nearly 30 points better. In other words, the club's ability to erase aerial attacks was a big part of their success.
Slay's looming departure makes veteran cornerback Mike Hilton an intriguing option. The latter primarily functions inside, where rising second-year Eagles standout defensive back Cooper DeJean worked as a rookie.
Hilton isn't only reliable from the slot in coverage. He was also PFF's top-rated run defender out of 223 cornerbacks as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Furthermore, his prowess as the league's self-proclaimed best blitzer cannot be overlooked for an Eagles squad that relies on four-man rushes getting home.
DeJean's a chess piece with the ball skills and athleticism to move outside. His versatility enables the Eagles to target an established and effective veteran nickel corner in Hilton.