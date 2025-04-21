Eagles sign Pro Bowl king of the tush push to record-breaking contract extension

As the Philadelphia Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl LIX title, the offseason approach has been rather clear: Keep their core players together.

Philadelphia handsomely rewarded All-Pro linebacker/Defensive Player of the Year finalist Zack Baun for his 2024 efforts in early March. They also gave superstar Saquon Barkley a raise to become the highest-paid running back ever from an average annual value standpoint. And now, the Eagles have agreed to terms with Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens on a massive contract extension.

Pro-Bowl center Cam Jurgens and the Eagles reached agreement today on a four-year, $68 million extension that includes $39.4 million guaranteed that contractually ties him to Philadelphia through the 2029 season, per the team and his agent Ryan Tollner at @excelfootball. pic.twitter.com/IBS1CFX4HY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2025

Eagles agree to contract extension with Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Jurgens signed a four-year deal worth $68 million, including $39.4 million in guaranteed money. Moreover, the pact keeps the 2022 second-round pick contractually tied to the Eagles through the 2029 campaign. A significant investment, this is the latest move in Philadelphia's spending spree to maintain its offensive line.

Extensions signed by Eagles offensive linemen over the past year:



🏈C Cam Jurgens: 4-years, $68M

🏈LT Jordan Mailata: 3-years, $66M

🏈LG Landon Dickerson: 4-years, $84M

🏈RT: Lane Johnson: 1-year, $25M https://t.co/EOCawVGkKO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2025

Slotting in as the second-highest-paid center in football, Jurgens is the fourth Philly lineman the team has retained over the past calendar year. He joins tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, plus guard Landon Dickerson, solidifying arguably the best protection unit in the sport. The Eagles have worked diligently to keep franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts upright while giving him and Barkley enormous running lanes.

Jurgens had gargantuan shoes to fill last season, stepping in for Eagles icon and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce. But the 25-year-old handled the pressure admirably, starting all 16 games he appeared in and playing at a high level. His contributions were vital to Philadelphia claiming its first championship since 2017.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Jurgens as the 16th-best player at his position among 64 qualified centers. He notably struggled in passing situations, though his run-blocking was above-average. However, the Eagles saw enough to bet on the rising fourth-year pro as a long-term building block.

The NFL world awaits to see whether the league will implement the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the vaunted tush push. Meanwhile, the Eagles, who made the virtually unstoppable short-yardage play popular, are ostensibly operating as if they'll continue to have it at their disposal. Jurgens should remain a large piece of the puzzle moving forward.