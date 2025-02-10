Eagles Super Bowl win proved Jerry Jones wrong at every level
The only team more mad than the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl 59 is the Dallas Cowboys, specifically Jerry Jones. The Eagles were a literal carbon copy of everything Jones failed to do this season.
It all started with Jones declaring his team being “all in” for 2024. We quickly realized that was a facade for an owner that had no idea how to make his team better. Everything the Eagles did this season was on the agenda of the Cowboys.
Jones only has himself to blame as he watched the Eagles throttle the Chiefs on Sunday. The biggest slap in the face has to be watching Kellen Moore win a Super Bowl. Moore is the latest former Cowboy assistant to reach the pinnacle of the NFL after departing Arlington.
More importantly, Philadelphia’s win proved Jones had it wrong this whole time. It should be a gut punch for Jones. Instead, it will be what haunts him as the Cowboys look to escape the playoff woes.
Philadelphia Eagles get last laugh over Cowboys with resounding Super Bowl win over Kansas City Chiefs
Along with another former assistant winning a championship, the biggest thing too has to be the Cowboys didn’t interview or seriously consider Moore for their head coaching vacancy. Another notch on the failed moves by Jones.
When the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley, it put the rest of the NFC East on notice they were serious about contending. It makes you wonder why Jones didn’t invest in the running back. It could have been what helped them play better than they did.
Barkley was the weapon for the Eagles’ offense. The Cowboys let Tony Pollard walk to then not even inquire about Derrick Henry to fill the gap. They turned to Ezekiel Elliott, which ended up being a failed move.
To top it all off, the Eagles swept the Cowboys this season en route to their championship. Jones has to be kicking himself watching the Eagles do everything the Cowboys couldn’t. Maybe Jones will finally learn his lesson to turn this Cowboys program around.
Though it’s more likely he continues being stubborn and not letting his team reach its potential. The Eagles had the road map to success and it’s exactly what could have saved the Cowboys. Hopefully Jones took notes.