Eagles vs Steelers inactives: Week 15 injury report for the battle of Pennsylvania
Whenever the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers face off, it's always an entertaining watch. These are two of the most popular teams with two of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL. Bragging rights are also on the line given the fact that both of these teams play in Pennsylvania.
Week 15 features several intriguing games, but perhaps none are better than this one between the 11-2 Eagles and 10-3 Steelers. It's always fun to see these teams face off regardless of the circumstances, but these happen to also be two of the best teams in the NFL right now.
The Eagles have built a commanding 3.0-game lead in the NFC East thanks in large part to their nine-game winning streak. They'll need the Detroit Lions to lose eventually, but the No. 1 seed isn't out of their grasp if that happens. The Steelers have paired one of the league's best defenses with a surprisingly dynamic offense. Russell Wilson has helped elevate this team more than anyone could've thought. Will that continue against an Eagles defense that has limited virtually everyone lately, though?
As much as we hate to see it, the injury report could wind up playing a huge role in dictating the victor of this highly-anticipated Week 15 matchup.
Eagles official inactives for Week 15 vs. Steelers
Player
Position
Injury
Week 15 status
Britain Covey
WR
Neck
OUT
Johnny Wilson
WR
Illness
Questionable
The Eagles' injury report was full of players who were resting and even featured a surprising Jalen Hurts insertion later in the week with a finger injury, but as expected, virtually everyone on the 53-man roster is expected to suit up.
The only player currently ruled out of this matchup is Britain Covey, a receiver with just eight targets all season. Six of those targets came in one game, and that was back in Week 2. The other player on the injury report is Johnny Wilson, who did not practice on Friday due to illness. Wilson has been targeted nine times this season and has recorded just two receptions. With the other receivers healthy, the Eagles should be fine even if Wilson can't suit up.
Steelers official inactives for Week 15 vs. Eagles
Player
Position
Injury
Week 15 status
DeShon Elliott
S
Hamstring
OUT
Larry Ogunjobi
DT
Groin
OUT
George Pickens
WR
Hamstring
OUT
The Steelers injury report only features one player player than Philadelphia's but the quality of players on the report far exceeds the Eagles. The biggest name on the list is George Pickens who will be missing his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. The Steelers were fine without him against the 3-10 Cleveland Browns, but Russell Wilson threw for just 158 yards and barely completed over 50 percent of his throws in that game. Another contest without his top target against a defense as good as Philadelphia's could be trouble.
In addition to Pickens, the Steelers will be without both DeShon Elliott and Larry Ogunjobi - two starters on their defense. Both Elliott and Ogunjobi help a ton when it comes to defending the run. With Saquon Barkley looming, those injuries can prove to be detrimental for a Steelers team looking to pull off a tough win on the road.