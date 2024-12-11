NFL Week 15 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Can Bills slay another contender?
Get the byes out of our faces because it's nothing but wall-to-wall football for the final four weeks of the regular season. It's time for the playoff push, the home stretch and for some teams potentially tanking a bit for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft (even if it's just quiet quitting). But that's all stuff we have to weigh as we go into our NFL Week 15 predictions and picks.
It's going to be a fun week but the two headliners that every fan should be dialed in for is a pair of cross-conference matchups between contenders. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills off a tough loss now have to go to Detroit and battle the scorching hot Lions. Not too far down the road, the battle for Pennsylvania will commence as the Steelers travel to Philadelphia for a showdown with the Eagles.
That's not all that the Week 15 slate has to offer, of course, including a shocking line as the Cowboys are underdogs to the once-lowly Panthers. How can we navigate this slate and keep a great season going? All we can do is read what we're seeing as we make our NFL Week 15 predictions with picks straight-up and against the spread for each game.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 121-71 (Last Week: 9-4) | ATS Record: 105-87-0 (Last Week: 7-6)
NFL Week 15 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Rams at 49ers (TNF)
Rams
Rams +2.5
Commanders at Saints
Commanders
Commanders -7
Bengals at Titans
Bengals
Bengals -4.5
Dolphins at Texans
Dolphins
Dolphins +2.5
Chiefs at Browns
Chiefs
Browns +4.5
Cowboys at Panthers
Panthers
Panthers -2.5
Jets at Jaguars
Jets
Jaguars +3.5
Ravens at Giants
Ravens
Ravens -14.5
Colts at Broncos
Broncos
Broncos -3.5
Patriots at Cardinals
Cardinals
Patriots +5.5
Buccaneers at Chargers
Chargers
Chargers -3
Bills at Lions
Lions
Lions -1.5
Steelers at Eagles
Eagles
Steelers +5.5
Packers at Seahawks (SNF)
Packers
Packers -2.5
Bears at Vikings (MNF)
Vikings
Vikings -7
Falcons at Raiders (MNF)
Falcons
Raiders +4.5
Toughest NFL Week 15 predictions to make
Bills at Lions (-1.5)
Given how dominant the Bills have looked at times this season and what they did when they faced the other top contender in the NFL this season, the rival Chiefs, I was heavily inclined to take Buffalo on the road in this game. What I can't get out of my mind, though, is that Josh Allen played one of the best individual games I've ever seen last week against the Rams and it still wasn't enough for the Bills to pull out the win.
Taking that type of result and then correlating to what it could mean on the road against a team that is as sure of itself as the Lions are, it's hard to think that the Bills are going to be able to walk into Detroit and get it done, either by stopping the Lions offense or replicating a similar performance offensively to last week's against a better defense. It's tough, however, because my belief in Allen and this Buffalo team make it seem pretty clear how this could blow up in my face quickly.
Steelers (+5.5) at Eagles
I might've been more inclined to go all the way and take the Steelers outright in this game if it wasn't for the uncertain status of star wideout (and resident enigma) George Pickens. With Pickens potentially not playing for the second straight week, though, I'm more inclined to try and thread the needle with an Eagles win by fewer than 5.5 points and see where that takes us.
This Eagles offense appears to have infighting, though it hasn't wholly slowed them down. A defense like the Steelers', however, might be a recipe to really do that. But on the flip side, I don't have much trust in what Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh offense will be able to do. There aren't many worlds wherein I think Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson are going to be open against Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and so on. I think this one is tight and, frankly, kind of ugly, which makes picking the right side seem next to impossible.
Easiest NFL Week 15 pick on the board
Bears at Vikings (-7)
Considering how close the Bears played the Vikings in the first regular-season meeting between these clubs, this might seem counterintuitive to call a full touchdown spread the easiest pick. But, uh, have you watched Chicago recently? While I'm in full support of getting Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron before him out of the building, it hasn't been an immediate fix for this team. They look sloppy, a bit disinterested and still searching for the right fix.
So you're telling me now that they have to go on the road and Caleb Williams has to face a Brian Flores defense that's now had time to adjust? Yeah, I have to roll with the Vikings here. That's only made stronger by the fact that Sam Darnold has seemingly got past some of his hurdles earlier in the year and has this offense absolutely humming. This feels like another Minnesota blowout after blasting the Falcons last week.