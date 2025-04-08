Early look at Houston Cougars’ 2025-26 depth chart after assumed NBA exits

Losses don't get tougher to stomach than what the Houston Cougars suffered in the national championship game against Florida on Monday night. Kelvin Sampson's team appeared on the verge of finally captureing their elusive first title in program history, building a 12-point lead early in the second half, only for everything to fall apart down the stretch. Houston failed to even get a single shot off on its final three possessions, and the Gators escaped with a 65-63 win to cut down the nets.

Nothing we can say here will ease the sting of that game, at least not for a very long time. But as much as it may hurt right now, Cougars fans should take heart: Because Sampson isn't going anywhere, and with a little luck, he should have among the most talented rosters in the country at his disposal next season. Here's how Houston's depth chart is shaping up at the beginning of the offseason.

Houston projected 2025-26 depth chart after national championship loss

Position Player PG Emanuel Sharp SG Milos Uzan SF Terrance Arceneaux PF Chris Cenac Jr. C JoJo Tugler

Houston will lose several key pieces from this year's run to the title game, notably guard LJ Cryer and forwards J'Wan Roberts and Ja'Vier Francis. But if Sampson nails the retention portion of the offseason, the Coogs could return the other two parts of their backcourt trio (Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp) as well as starting center JoJo Tugler.

Assuming those three return for another year rather than hitting the portal, that gives Sampson a solid foundation upon which to build. And building he is, with three top-30 freshmen in this year's recruiting class — highlighted by five-star power forward Chris Cenac Jr., who's barely begun to scratch the surface of his prodigious gifts.

Assuming Cenac Jr. starts from day one, that leaves just one more spot in the starting five, with multiple options to fill it. Arceneaux really came on strong down the stretch this season, showcasing some playmaking chops to go with his 3-and-D profile. If four-star freshman wing Isiah Harwell is ready immediately, great; if not, Arceneaux is more than capable, with 2024 four-star Mercy Miller another intriguing player. (Or, if Sampson wants to run back the three-guard look that worked so well this season, he could opt for four-star freshman point guard Kingston Flemings alongside Uzan and Sharp.)

No matter what, Sampson figures to have a ton of buttons he can press depending upon matchups and which players take a leap over the summer. Combine that talent with Houston's culture of grit and toughness, and it won't be a surprise to see this team grab a No. 1 seed again next March.