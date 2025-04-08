Worst calls from NCAA Championship Game that had Florida and Houston fans fuming

The Florida Gators held on late to defeat the Houston Cougars in the NCAA Championship Game on Monday night. Florida became the first program with three titles in both football and basketball by securing victory. Will Richard, Walter Clayton Jr. and Alex Condon led the way, scoring nearly 40 of the Gators 65 total points.

On the game's final possession, the Cougars failed to get off a shot thanks to Florida's relentless defense. It was Florida which had made two free throws on the other end to give the Gators the lead, followed by this series of events.

GATORS DEFENSE CAME UP CLUTCH TO SECURE THE NATTY 🔒 pic.twitter.com/0a3DxuZqRk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2025

Even Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was at a loss for words, saying "it's incomprehensible in that situation we couldn't get a shot. You gotta get a shot."

While no one wants to strip Florida of its greatness, as the Gators run to and eventually past the Final Four will be remembered by fans in Gainesville for quite some time, the second half of this game specifically was a tough watch. Namely, it was the officials who seemed determined to undermine what had up to that point been competitive basketball between two well-coached defensive teams. Whether it be technical fouls, missed travels or downright unnecessary calls, this National Championship Game had it all.

While Florida emerged victorious, the zebras were the real winners.

Refs called a technical foul against Florida and more

The officials called the Florida Gators for a technical foul after a bad call went against Will Richard, essentially doubling down. The Florida bench got up to protest, including some members of the coaching staff who had until then kept their composure. Houston is among the most physical teams in Division I, so it should come as no surprise that officials were placed in a tough position.

The Florida bench was assessed a technical foul in the National Championship Game. 🏀🦓👮 pic.twitter.com/FNCLECo3ZC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 8, 2025

Later in the game, it was Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu who was assessed yet another technical foul for slamming the ball on the hardwood following a foul on a rebound attempt. The Gators were not happy with the officials all game long, and they had every reason to be upset.

After being called for a foul, Rueben Chinyelu is assessed a technical. pic.twitter.com/rAQqtAJv57 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2025

It should be noted that after the first technical, Florida received a monumental foul advantage that even the national media noticed. 11 of the next 12 fouls went against Houston, which made a major impact on the game itself and limited the Cougars physicality.

Houston Cougars and Kelvin Sampson have a lot to complain about

While it would be unlike this veteran-laden Houston team to complain about the officials postgame, we would hardly blame them. As mentioned above, the Florida Gators technical had a clear impact on the remainder of the game, with officials making the vast majority of calls against Houston. That includes whatever this is...

Foul on Francis for getting his head in the way of Chinyelu’s elbow #NCAAChampionship pic.twitter.com/Qgx6TMaKW5 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) April 8, 2025

And a travel that was missed by officials in the last few minutes on Florida, a call which should've given Houston the ball back as they were reeling down the stretch. Clayton Jr. received the via a pass from his teammate, only to travel on the catch and then when he attempted to throw the ball down the court.

Refs watched Florida travel once on the pass then another on the catch and called a foul on Houston lmao you can argue Houston just got hosed pic.twitter.com/UEK8yCZvQy — John (@iam_johnw) April 8, 2025

There were lots more where that came from. Houston was permitted to play with its usual physicality and hard-nosed style in the first half, but that suddenly changed in the latter stages of the second half once Florida started complaining. It should come as no surprise to those who watched the entire contest that the game was decided by free throws. We were always destined to have this outcome.