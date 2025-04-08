Florida Gators championship parade route, details and live stream

Florida secured its third men's basketball national championship by overcoming a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Houston 65-63. It wasn't pretty, but the Gators found a way, as they did repeatedly throughout this season and March Madness run.

The Gators are the last team left standing in the 2025 Big Dance, marking their first title since they went back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. Much of the school's current student body either wasn't alive or too young to remember the Joakim Noah, Al Horford and Corey Brewer days. And for fans who have clung to those iconic moments from nearly two decades ago, you have something new to cheer about!

Gator Nation should be riled up and ready to party like it's 1999 (or the early 2000s, in their case). Fortunately, they won't have to wait long to kick off the festivities, according to Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.

Florida Gators national championship parade route, details, live stream and more

As of Monday night, no details on a formal parade had been provided. However, there will be a chance to welcome the Gators home.

Per Brockway, Florida's team plane should touch down at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Tuesday, Apr. 8, "between 2-3 p.m. [ET]." From there, "a celebration at Flavet Field" will begin "shortly after the Gators return" to campus.

Anyone who wishes to welcome the Gators home and commemorate them following a hard-fought NCAA tournament run can join. The event is free and open to the public. But even if you don't attend, the streets of Hogtown will be flooded with Florida supporters.

There's no avoiding the rowdy rager headed toward the University of Florida. Those in the area are better off succumbing to the shenanigans and enjoying it. Because as the Gators have learned, there's no telling when another opportunity to do so will present itself.

While the Gators climbed the highest mountaintop this year, defending their crown will prove challenging, especially considering they're set to lose several key contributors. Florida must find a way to replace its top three scorers (Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard). However, that's a later problem for head coach Todd Golden and Co.

Meanwhile, Florida and its devoted fan base should bask in their glory.

We'll provide more information/details regarding Florida's national championship parade as it comes.